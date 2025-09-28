Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

Right now, you could feel out of sorts – more like mood swings with the way things are unfolding. There is a sense of melancholy over what you don’t have control over. This is the Moon card that is bound to add to your moods. The King of Cups symbolises the strength and power to overcome such challenges, and there is a sense of empowerment. You know a far more advanced world.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

The Knight of Cups indicates travel and new directions being pursued, especially the younger lot in your life. Experimentations, looking at trends and acting upon them and many new things are on the horizon. The Five of Cups makes you feel isolated, as you think of what is not there, and that makes you feel alone even in a crowd. This could be because in some past life, you could have been of the angelic family. Since they work at a higher level, they are often misunderstood.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

You are surrounded by abundance and power, and you are also the nurturing kind of person who likes to help. There is an inherent kindness that comes from knowing deep down how much you could have suffered for lack of food and hunger in a past life. So, while there is abundance now, there is still a feeling that what is truly yours has not yet come in. And this feeling is more in your partner. The Emperor, however, shows that you are in command.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

It’s a tough week ahead, where there is much hostility from those at work, and also being argumentative when it comes to implementing important targets. The Five of Wands shows angry and aggressive behaviour from those you least expect. The Seven of Wands again shows a not-so-friendly environment, but also that you are not able to concentrate fully on one thing. In some past life, you could have been high above everyone else and shining like a star, and that cannot be replicated this lifetime.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

The Ace of Cups shows a great deal of emotional growth and acceptance. This also means that you are every day being helped by the universe to understand yourself, and that many things are learning curves for you. This brings you the much-needed peace within yourself. The Queen of Pentacles indicates someone with money and the abundance mindset. This could be because at some point in your journey, you were dealing with finances, and this plays up in your present avatar.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

You could be struggling to keep your feelings under control, and many times you could be tempted to lash out with your true feelings. But that is not the way. Strength is the card that has come, and that is the quality you need to display now. You are in two minds about an idea, and you are having a hard time deciding on this point- the Two of Swords. In another lifetime, you were constantly on the move, and this time, too, which is tiring indeed.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

You actually do not have to worry about finances. There is plenty, and it is all around you in many ways. It is up to you to try. The Seven of Pentacles shows money and abundance in your life. The Four of Wands indicates a happy home life, and you should enjoy it to the best of your ability and be grateful. Once an artist, always an artist- in other lifetimes, too, you had something to do with the art.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

The Eight of Wands shows ambition, fire, drive and passion. And you do plenty of things with the same enthusiasm and earnestness for all of it. While it is tiring, this also seems to energise you to do more. But emotionally, there are highs and lows, and not all of them are related to your core profession. Do not be highly emotional and upset many times. It is mostly lonely at the top, and in one lifetime, you could have been knighted for the noble services rendered.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

If in a partnership or marriage, this is a time when you keep up with the flow and not rock the boat, even if there are differences and growing apart. The Six of Swords shows that there is practicality being exercised when it comes to important decisions. The Five of Swords does indicate harsh words and actions being in the air, and many hurt feelings. You could be feeling what you did in a life, where you wrote the truth, no matter how harsh.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

You are a wise person who can understand the consequences of actions. You have the Inner Guidance that allows you to be rational as well as right about the things you do in good faith. Also, you are well guided by the Higher Forces, and that is why the hierophant appears. But this does not mean that you are happy, and it makes you frustrated. This is the Ten of Swords, where you are weighed by the heaviness of your actual feelings.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

There are likely to be additions to your family, and it could be children or pets. They will brighten up your life. That is the Sun card that is indicating all this. The Queen of Wands shows you to be on top of things. You are strong and driven, and you will not rest till you get what you want. This lifetime for you is about blessings and lessons. All of which go to build your karmic good balance. Accept everything that comes your way calmly.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

Travel is coming up, which could be overseas, to do with work. This could be like a conference or seminar where you will benefit, and others will too, with your expertise. This is the Two of Wands, indicating this. However, you are unlikely to see opportunities and offers coming your way. You want things to happen in a particular manner. In one lifetime, you have faced persecution and inquisition as a healer, perhaps, and this could be the hesitation that you feel for new things.