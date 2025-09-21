Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

The week ahead looks good, especially for women. The Queen of Swords shows clarity, command and strength of purpose. It also shows that you will lead in all ways, in both personal and work. While you do this, remember to do it with kindness. The World shows that all is indeed well in your world. The Angel Message is the Five of Water, where it cautions you that things may not turn up the way you thought. Don’t waste time over spilled milk.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

The Death card comes to indicate changes. These are needed for the progression of your soul and the purpose of your plan. It may feel disruptive, but the dust will settle soon enough to build anew. The Hermit shows the isolation and alienation you are experiencing right now. But you are not alone as the divine walks right beside you. The Angel Message is the Seven of Fire, where you are required to defend your beliefs and decisions. Also, choose your battles wisely.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

Take the words and blessings of the Teacher, Guru or your own Higher Self, to be able to do things in the right manner. The Hierophant comes to show you that you are protected and guided in every little thing. The Six of Swords indicates things are going on autopilot. Regardless of the relationship with the spouse or partner, now is not the time to rock the boat. The Angel Message is the Six of Water, where you will tend to reminisce memories.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

Others are holding your fortunes – especially the young lot and you are feeling the pressure intensely. The Page of Pentacles shows that while this is so, you are entirely capable of starting something of your own that can be a money spinner. The Ten of Wands indicates you are burdened by the weight of expectations and work pressures. The Angel Message is ego representing Archangel Jophiel, where there is a false sense of entrapment. Negative or fear-based thoughts have to be given up.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

Right now, it is about money and spending. There could be unexpected expenses that you will have to deal with. That is the Four of Pentacles telling you that. The Knight of Wands shows a journey for the sake of a youngster. It is a new phase for this particular individual. The Angel Message is the Sun representing Archangel Uriel, who tells you to expect a happy outcome for something you are thinking about. Some new ideas will come along, leading to success.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

Travels are indicated, that too overseas, where you are expected to fulfill a lot of your wishes and desires. You are supported in all that you do. The High Priestess comes to show you that all of life is about learning and lessons. The more you understand this, the better your mental well-being. The Angel Message is the Dreamer representing Archangel Metatron, who asks you to take a leap of faith. Follow your dreams boldly. There are also unexpected opportunities coming your way.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

Someone close or you will be making emotionally fulfilling journeys. The Knight of Cups shows that you will be going about having a good time that will bring you confidence. The Six of Pentacles indicates a charitable side to your persona. One has to just ask, and you will give willingly. The Angel Message is awakening, representing Archangel Gabriel. You are asked to look at things from a different perspective and right now is a temporary standstill of your desires. Just be yourself.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

Right now is an emotionally draining time- the Temperance card comes to tell you to keep up your hopes and also to have forbearance. The Knight of Swords shows someone in your life is working hard to keep things going. This is a youngster who goes about things like it is a competition to be won. The Angel Message is the Four of Fire which indicates contentment, peace and abundance. It is a good thing that your home life is happy.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

The Six of Cups shows how much you are valued by many, especially the elderly. You also give your time and energy to keep them happy by visiting, taking care of their needs and making sure they are ok. The Chariot indicates you are on the right track. The Angel Message is the Ace of Air, where you come up with good new ideas and inspire others. You are able to see the truth of any situation and some things are challenging.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

There is the presence of a strong male who is clear about how things have to be done. This is the King of Swords that shows this. The Three of Wands indicates overseas connections and also that there is travel coming up for work. The Angel Message is the Three of Earth that tells you about the power of creativity. And there is also recognition for high quality of work you do. but also remember to be a team player.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

You want to keep away from things that does not bring you joy or satisfaction. The Eight of Cups shows you are now in the hermit mode. Frustration and helplessness about people and situations are also bothering you. You are overthinking things and that is giving you headaches. The Angel Message is the Four of Air, where it tells you to take rest or go for a holiday. Allow more time before you decide on things.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

Right now, your focus in on the youngsters in your family and their plans, life and aspirations- the Page of Wands. While it is up to them to make decisions, you are getting into it and think your inputs are helpful. Stay out of it. Allow them to make their own plans. The King of Wands is another strong personality who ensures his way if prominent. The Angel Message is the Ace of Fire, where good opportunities are waiting for you. There is career advancement.