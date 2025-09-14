Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

There are many messages for most of you this coming week. The Seven of Pentacles shows money and abundance around you. The Judgement card comes to tell you about the need for gratitude as a proper habit. Additionally, some self-reflection on actions and deeds is necessary. The Angel Message is the Two of Earth, which tells you that there are too many things going on and decisions have to be made. Consider a more playful approach to life in general.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

At work, you are dealing with degrees of hostility and a clash of ideas. The Seven of Wands tells you this: be calm and remain neutral. Watch, listen, and simply respond if you are asked to. Within you, too, there seems to be some unhappiness about the way you are being treated – perhaps taken for granted. The Eight of Swords shows you feeling really tied up. The Angel Message is the Knight of Air, hinting at coming up with creative solutions.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

The Ace of Pentacles shows abundance, money, power and the support of the Universe in all your endeavours. Yet as the Five of Cups shows, you are feeling a bit isolated, alone and unsupported within the core of your being. Somehow, you are unable to see the good things. The Angel Message is Strength corresponding to Archangel Ariel, which shows great inner strength. Release harsh judgments about yourself and live with forgiveness and compassion.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

Any new programme you have launched is set to become a money spinner if you play your cards right. The Page of Cups shows emotions mixed with future plans, so ensure you have the right thoughts about success and growth. The Three of Swords indicates that you need to think clearly. The Angel Message is the Nine of Earth that tells you to enjoy life’s little luxuries. Spending quiet time will do good. It also shows successful self-employment.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

It is that time when you concentrate on your work and creative ideas. There are plenty of those, but you will have to pick one to be able to do justice. That is the Nine of Wands, which also shows much passion and drive. The Magician comes to show that you can probably do anything if you have the will to do it. The Angel Message is the Ace of Water, which shows spiritual growth and enhanced intuition. A new home could come about.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

There are things in your head that will take time to show up in reality. You have ideas and projects that will take about three to four months to show results. The Devil shows your helplessness in a relationship that is neither satisfying nor something you cannot do without. Kind of stuck. The Angel Message is the Ten of Fire, where you are taking on too much work. Accept help from others and take care of your stress levels.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

There are reasons to celebrate, as the Three of Cups shows. Many gatherings, togetherness and happy times. It could be a new joy or a new place of residence. The Ace of Swords shows clarity and purpose in every aspect of your life. It also shows how this clear picture helps you to manifest all that you desire. The Angel Message is the High Priestess, corresponding to Archangel Haniel, where you are asked to listen to your intuition. Have patience. Consider carefully what you want before acting.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

The King of Cups shows the presence of a strong, emotionally balanced individual. This person also keeps tempers and moods in check. The Knight of Pentacles indicates the journeys and work of the younger lot in your life. Could be children, students or those you mentor regularly. The Angel Message is the Eight of Earth that shows any skilled work is rewarded. Do learn all there is to know about any topic. It is like going back to school.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

You could be talented and skilled in the work you do, as the angel card Magician says. It corresponds to Archangel Raziel, who tells you to be what you really are. No pretences. You can also manifest whatever you desire. Life is actually quite magical -but the Five of Wands shows that you tend to be aggressive and hostile. This can be counterproductive. The Tower comes to tell you of many big changes in the coming days.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

Right now, the poverty mindset is putting you back in terms of happiness, fulfilment and anything good in your life. The Five of Pentacles shows there are many things to be grateful for and happy about. Practice a grateful heart and a mind full of happy things. The Four of Pentacles indicates that you are careful and thinking too much about money. The Angel Message is the Seven of Air, which shows that plans need revision. Don’t let things get foiled by poor timing.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

Big changes are coming. This can be life-changing, and while it will turn things topsy-turvy, it is also the ground on which you will rebuild, as per your life blueprint. This is the Death card that tells this. The King of Swords is focused and has great clarity when it comes to doing things. The Angel Message is the Ace of Earth that shows the flow of abundance. There could be a promising business venture around the corner. Ensure you keep important documents safe.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

You are on top of things professionally. The Queen of Wands shows someone who has things in control and is also driven and alive when it comes to work and work-related things. The Moon, however, makes you go up and down when it comes to emotions. The mood swings are quite a bit, and the eclipses don’t help. The Angel Message is the Three of Fire, which indicates abundance. Patience is the key. Now is the time to make long-term plans.