Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

The Five of Wands shows that you could be in a hostile, argumentative mood and will fight your way through situations that may or may not be in your favour. This can be counterproductive. Every such incident is a learning experience, and if annoyed, ask yourself what this situation is trying to teach you. And the High Priestess card confirms this aspect of your life. It is also time to be careful about spending. Money is precious energy – keep it safe from leaving you easily.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

Someone you are invested in and also fond of will be going on journeys and in search of better prospects. The Knight of Pentacles shows this prosperous angle to your life. The Four of Pentacles shows that you keep your finances close to your heart and not discussing it with anyone, including those close to you. But here you are like a magician, able to swing anything, likened to a powerhouse who can make anything happen. Use this special skill to manifest all that you desire.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

Right now, the relationship between spouses, partners and loved ones is on the upswing with the Two of Cups coming up. This is more or less an amicable time where hearts will beat as one. The Page of Swords shows that the youngsters have great new ideas that have clarity and sustainability. It is also time for new ventures and endeavours that will change things considerably in the environment. However, the trick is to look at every idea that you come across.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

What you need most now is the mentorship or support of someone experienced, strong and a leader. The Emperor is what is needed in your life now, and if there is someone like that, then go all out to take important inputs. The Queen of Cups shows your state of mind now, where there is plenty of emotional turmoil. When things are the way they are, it is best to surrender and allow things to happen as they will. Do not have expectations.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

The Four of Wands suggests a happy family environment. It also shows a different place than your own space, where you are familiar. It is a good living right now. The Page of Wands indicates a lot of preoccupation with the younger lot in the family. There could be the buying of some property or doing renovations to accommodate a growing family. Also, if there are ideas or things you want to achieve, it is likely to take about three to four months to show up.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

There is a preoccupation with money and the kind of spending you would like to do. The Two of Pentacles shows that you could be going on trips and journeys that will require you to be careful with money. The Fool, on the other hand, asks you to be carefree. Anything to do with animals will make you really happy. For all this, the more gratitude you show, the more you will attract marvellous things into your life.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

The Moon card comes to tell you that you are prone to mood swings with the waxing and waning of the moon, and your reactions and responses will be measured and calm. Do not allow mood swings to determine your decisions. The Eight of Pentacles shows you are working hard to get recognition, and you are also being compensated monetarily for all that you do. By November or so, you will be in full control over your creativity and ideas, and they will be money spinners.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

There are journeys to be made to far-off places full of ideas and creative endeavours, which can be new and like trend setters in the world. The Knight of Cups is a well-balanced individual who knows exactly what needs to be done to be effective in the workplace. The Hermit, on the other hand, makes you alone most of the time. You could also feel isolated even in a crowd. Right now, financially, there is enough to get all your basic needs figured out.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

There are many reasons to celebrate. The Three of Cups shows gatherings, togetherness and many meetings that will be joyful and filled with good vibes. Yet too much of this can also be counterproductive – so a measured way of doing things can help. The King of Swords indicates the presence of a strong male who knows what he wants. Meantime, some of you will be on top of things, but to be fully right on top will happen by mid-year in 2026.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

When the Judgement card appears, it means it is time for self-introspection and for gratitude to be the most important emotion you practice. Take a look at all that you do and understand that every action will react. The Devil shows you to be in a tight bond and well bondage too if you are feeling claustrophobic in an important relationship. It could be a marriage or a partnership – both require tremendous work to stay afloat. But things are good on the whole.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

It is a good time for most of you now. The Wheel of Fortune shows that all is well in your world. And if things have been down, then they are on the upswing. The Three of Swords shows a person who is rather clinical and practical about how to go about things. No emotional upheavals are allowed in this area of being unemotional about decisions. Then there is the cordial and happy relationship with your partner or spouse.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

You are in a happy place and space right now. The Nine of Cups also shows you to be in a better time and place emotionally. The Ten of Pentacles indicates money and abundance flowing into your life, with work and family bringing in the money. You are also influenced by a powerful male energy who is ambitious in a secret manner and will surely get his/her way in any case. Standing up to such people is a waste of time and energy.