Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March – 20 April)

The week ahead looks a bit difficult in terms of your mental state, which gives you an illusory feeling of being trapped. The Nine of Swords shows an overactive mind that goes in all directions, making you frustrated, anxious and jumpy. These are just passing clouds. Just be an observer of everything. The Eight of Swords is similarly indicative of you holding yourself back with ideas and thoughts. The Angel Message is the Eight of Air that tells you that you are afraid to take action.

TAURUS (20 April – 21 May)

The Page of Pentacles shows how invested you are in the life of someone close to you in the younger age group, and how much you rejoice in their success. Something new will be started soon that will also bring in the money. The Wheel of Fortune is indicative of things being on the upswing. This card is positive with regard to any new initiatives that may be in the anvil. The Angel Message is the Nine of Fire that tells you not to give up.

GEMINI (21 May – 21 June)

If you are feeling a bit isolated and alone (The Hermit), then this is just a passing thing, as you are never really alone. There is a light that guides and propels you forward in all your endeavours. The World card comes to tell you that all things are good and your world is fulfilled. Whatever you want to do is possible through your clear intent. The Angel Message is the Knight of Earth that tells you to get things done. Your Guardian Angel is always with you.

CANCER (21 June – 23 July)

You could be feeling frustrated with the way things are going in your life. It has mainly to do with your ideas taking time to get implemented. That is the Ten of Swords which is indicative of this. However, the Queen of Pentacles shows you to be abundant and full of potential. You are the driving force for many endeavours. Just persist. The Angel Message is Justice, representing Archangel Raguel, who abides by fair and just decisions. Do what is right.

LEO (23 July – 23 August)

At this time, you are likely to be a careful spender, weighing the pros and cons of what is really needed. The Four of Pentacles shows you are on a limited budget. The Two of Wands indicates overseas travel and covering the world as you go along. The Angel Message is the Queen of Earth, where you make time for those around you. While you do this, take a sensible approach and deal with challenges in an understanding manner.

VIRGO (23 August – 23 September)

The Queen of Wands shows a strong and self-willed person. You are also creative and talented, and you feel every experience is needed to make you the person you would like to be. The Seven of Cups, however, shows that having unrealistic expectations of people and situations is only going to lead to disappointment. Best not to worry about outcomes. Do your best. The Angel Message is the Nine of Air, where you are likely to expect the worst. And these can be self-fulfilling prophesies.

LIBRA (23 September – 23 October)

This is a good and bright phase in your life where you will shine through your conversations, work and talent. The Sun card brings much light into every environment you are placed in. It also shows that there could be the arrival of a new being. The Two of Swords indicates indecision on many things. The Angel Message is the Seven of Earth, which shows you have planted good seeds. Even if there is a delay in action, things will happen in a good way.

SCORPIO (23 October – 22 November)

The Empress card indicates a superior position you occupy when it comes to people and events. You have the command and the wherewithal to lead. You are also the nurturer of family and friends. However, the Five of Swords shows an aggressive side to you that also takes over, especially when it comes to discussing ideas and paths forward. You will tend to dismiss all ideas except yours. The Angel Message is the Six of Earth. There are gifts of money, time and effort.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November – 22 December)

The Knight of Swords shows that you take on anything like it were a battle to be won. And while this may make sense in the work area, it is not very effective while dealing with people, especially those from the family or close friends. The Seven of Wands shows you to be hostile to coworkers and those who come up with ideas. You could approach things more calmly. The Angel Message is the Four of Air, which tells you to take rest.

CAPRICORN (22 December – 20 January)

There is a presence of a strong individual in your life whose guidance and input you value. The King of Wands shows this to be a mentor or a teacher. The Page of Wands is someone smart, driven and a leader. The Mentor and the Student are on the same page and therefore will be highly successful as a combination. The Angel Message is the King of the Earth, which indicates a successful time. Confidently accept opportunities that come your way.

AQUARIUS (20 January – 18 February)

Money and authority are two things you already live with. And these are represented by male energies that determine what you spend or use the money you have. The King of Pentacles represents an authoritative figure who makes the rules and ensures that money is not wasted unduly. The Five of Cups shows a sense of being isolated. The Angel Message is the Two of Water that there is a relationship that continues to grow closer. What needs forgiveness must be done.

PISCES (18 February – 20 March)

Things are going in the right manner, and you have many reasons to celebrate. The Three of Cups shows plenty of gatherings and meetings that end up being enjoyable and filled with camaraderie. The Hierophant is the Guide – the Higher Self – that is helping you go along the right path and make all the right decisions. You are truly Divinely Guided. The Angel Message is the Queen of Air, where you will have to look at objective decision-making.