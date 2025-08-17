Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March – 20 April)

This is a time when you can afford to be carefree. You can go exploring, journeying and all the things you normally would not do, thanks to the pressures of daily life. However, all this needs to be well thought out. The Wheel of Fortune enables you to do what you can do with your creativity. Things will be in the upswing. The Angel Message is The Empress representing Archangel Gabriel, who provides lavish abundance. Now is the time to give birth to your dreams.

TAURUS (20 April – 21 May)

The Two of Wands suggests travel and overseas connections. It also shows that it is up to you to make things happen with your manifestation powers. The Five of Cups indicates you tend to feel alone even in a crowd. Also, you tend to look at what is not there rather than focus on the good things. The Angel Message is the Eight of Fire, where you will see events moving at a fast pace. The delays are over.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

There is much clarity about what you would like to do and work on. This sharp focus on what can be achieved is serving you well. Also, the best part is that the Universe supports you in your plans. The Chariot indicates travel. This is the dharmic way, and you are sure that you don’t want to do anything that is not right ethically. The Angel Message is the Page of Earth, where there is likely to be good news about financial matters.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

There are several opportunities to do new things in your areas of competence. And you probably will launch one of them soon, but you need support monetarily and manpower. These are things you have to work for now, which can become great money spinners. The Five of Wands shows that being aggressive and hostile in your response to those who do not trust your work. The Angel Message is The Chariot representing Archangel Metatron. This tells you that there is much to achieve with self-discipline and willpower.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

This is a time when you are very much in the limelight. There is no time to be a shrinking violet, as you have much to offer the world through your work. Yet the Eight of Cups shows that you are not wanting to be where you are. You would much rather retire to the hills, avoiding situations and people. It is not the time to retire. The Angel Message is the Eight of Water shows the desire to move on and a need for spiritual growth.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

Right now, you are giving more than you are getting. This can be counterproductive because giving is unconditional. That is the Six of Pentacles showing the giving nature. The Ace of Wands indicates that the Universe is supporting all the work that you do and brings situations and people into your life to enhance your appeal. The Angel Message is the Four of Water that shows you tend to miss good opportunities through discontent. Just open your eyes to all the possibilities.

LIBRA (23 September- 23 October)

The Page of Wands shows new beginnings, and this has also to do with overseas connections and collaborations. This applies to you and your partner, if any. These new directions could mean moving to new areas of great work. The High Priestess, who is like a teacher, shows that everything you go through is a learning process, and she endorses the new work coming in. The Angel Message is The Hermit that represents Archangel Raziel. The card indicates to meditate. Listen to spiritual teaching and undergo self-discovery.

SCORPIO (23 October- 22 November)

You seem to be on top of the game now. This has come after being in the shadows for a long time. The Queen of Pentacles shows that you are getting opportunities to earn good money. The Death card comes to shake you out of your comfort zone. Something great will emerge out of all the chaos. The Angel Message is the Knight of Fire, which tells you that a sudden event will need your attention.

SAGITARIUS (23 November - 22 December)

The Ten of Cups shows happiness and comfort with your life. Family life is good, abundance is there, and there is peace among all those you love. There could be children involved, or there could be the arrival of a new being. Yet there are areas where you feel frustrated – the Nine of Swords, where overthinking is not helping. The Angel Message is Awakening, representing Archangel Gabriel. The card asks you to look at things from a different perspective. Now is the time to be yourself.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

There are celebrations in the air, as the Three of Cups indicates. You will have reasons to have a good time. Yet in the midst of all this, you need to be careful of those who could be secretly envious. The Three of Pentacles shows that it will take about three to four months for the plans to show up. There could be property buying and renovations. The Angel Message is the Three of Air that shows melancholy within you. Forgive those who have hurt you.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

There are too many thoughts running through your head that are causing you to behave in a secretive manner. But with time, the kind of stress you will build up as you go along. You don’t share these with those considered close to you. The Lovers card indicates an amicable, friendly relationship with your partner that is heartening and comforting. The Angel Message is Knight of Water, where there is a need to balance your emotions. You are likely to be more socially engaged in the coming week.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

What you need most now is self-control and forbearance for all that is happening in your life. While you are a strong person, you will have trouble keeping your cool. The Strength card that is telling you this, also because the Queen of Swords shows that there is so much clarity about most things. The Angel Message is the Two of Air, which shows that many times you are unable to make a proper decision. Don’t pretend there is no issue on hand. Address it.