Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

Because there is good clarity and direction of vision, you will find yourself making travel plans to get what you are seeking. The Queen of Swords indicates a strong personality who has come into her/his own, by delineating the path ahead. The Three of Wands indicates travel overseas, especially with regard to exploration and work-related things. And this is very strongly indicated – it could also be far away within the country. Take this as a sign for good things to materialise eventually.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

Big changes are ahead with the death card coming up. These can be uncomfortable because you will have to adapt to the new situation and circumstances. It is needed for your growth and advancement and to push you out of your comfort zone. The Nine of Wands shows the number of things you are good at, and you would like to do everything to satisfy your creative instincts, but that is not going to be possible. Do one thing and give it your all.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

The Seven of Wands shows you are at odds with the work you do. You find yourself being hostile and maybe even aggressive to make your point. This is as you do know counter productive to good outcomes. The Ace of Pentacles indicates financial success and great support from all those around for the achievement of your goals. A small explorative tour at this time can be energising. Keep symbols of welcome around your house entrance to show willingness to receive life’s blessings.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

There are get-togethers and celebrations with family and friends, and the opportunity to have a good time. This is indicated by the Three of Cups. Yet, the hermit comes to indicate that you are lonely even in a crowd. You feel disconnected sometimes and find it hard to smile. Right now, you will need to keep your emotions under control and not let your mind or feelings get the better of you. Do cultivate wisdom and peace of mind consciously.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

The Two of Wands indicates travel of some kind. Either it is overseas or somewhere out of the place where you live. You will be near water, and this can have a bit of a downer effect if you don’t keep your vibrations high. There is the presence of a strong personality with much clarity around you. Position your sitting place where you can see the door and who comes in and in what mood.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

You seem to be on edge about a whole lot of things. And you are also at odds with yourself not knowing how to deal with the multiple things going on in your life. The Five of Wands shows you to be in a fighting mode to prove a point and you come across as aggressive even if you don’t mean it. The Seven of Pentacles shows that economic abundance is not the problem for you. There is travel coming up for you.

LIBRA (23 September- 23 October)

You will find yourself working very hard to make the money you deserve. You will be at it till you find the ways and means to make the kind of money you desire. And there is traction for the work you do. The Eight of Swords shows that frustration at not being able to do all this fast enough gives you a feeling of being tied up in the uncertainties. Yet your ambition and drive are admirable as you are good at everything you take up.

SCORPIO (23 October- 22 November)

You are getting recognition for the work you do. The Chariot shows that things are going in the right way for you to realise your true potential, provided your intent is good. The Wheel of Fortune shows that if things have been down for a while now, then they will be on the upswing soon. It will be a world that is complete with your desires being realised. Yet you must keep your emotions under control.

SAGITARIUS (23 November - 22 December)

The High Priestess shows that you are in a learning phase now. It could be formal studies or learning from life itself which is most rewarding in itself. However, some lessons are not as easy as you think they will be. The Six of Pentacles shows the charitable side of you emerging at this time. But there is a stealth side to you when you want to avoid people or difficult conversations that are mandatory at some point. Do enrich self-love and self-esteem.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

The Queen of Wands suggests a strong person who knows her/ his mind when it comes to work and goals around that. You are on top of things when it comes to career fulfillment. The Moon card comes to indicate that you are going through mood swings and that is the effect of the moon and its waning. Your strength is your position and work ethics. Include a pleasantly serene dining environment where you can be nourished by the Chi’, the essential vitality.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

The Two of Pentacles shows a wavering mind when it comes to money and spending. This comes into play even when it concerns essentials and you will think of putting them off till it becomes an utter necessity. No matter how much you may have, this going back and forth comes into play. The Tower shows a major upheaval coming up where it can be disruptive. Colour is a powerful Chi’ enhancement- so use colours associated with the Five Elements in your home.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

You are in a bit of a hostile mood where you tend to argue and be rough with your words and thoughts. The Five of Swords shows you to be aggressive and ready to battle to prove your point which can be counter productive to your well-being. The World however is a good place for you with all things fallen and still falling into place in a good way. Gratitude needs to be the most important thing you express every day.