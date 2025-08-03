Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March – 20 April)

It is going to be a money-filled week. Not only will you excel in your chosen field of work or career, but you will also be the beneficiary of some family money or a long-forgotten investment. The Ace of Pentacles shows abundance and new avenues of income. The Ten of Pentacles shows more money, especially from family and other such sources. You will, however, need to ask yourself if you are doing something wrong through all this.

TAURUS (20 April – 21 May)

The Page of Cups shows emotional and work fulfillment. There is going to be good news as far as a job or a move to new things is concerned. This applies especially to the younger lot in your life. But this will also make things hectic, and you are likely to feel burdened. Make sure you take proper breaks. Do ask yourself what it is that you are not willing to see about yourself. Make sure you get proper sleep.

GEMINI(21 May – 21 June)

You could be in two minds about some important decision you have to make. The Two of Swords is an indication of this. Or it could be that you have two ideas and have trouble choosing which one to pursue. The Nine of Cups shows that most things are in place and you are in a relatively happy place. It is also a more emotionally fulfilling time. Offer water to the sun god every day. And leave some out for the birds.

CANCER (21 June – 23 July)

What you need most right now is to keep your emotions and feelings under control. If not, you will be swallowed by the intensity of negative thoughts. The Strength card comes to tell you to stay calm. The Ace of Cups shows emotional fulfillment – time is right, things fall into place, and you sigh with relief. Ask yourself whether you feel sorry for yourself. If so, then work on it. Do bring the grace of the divine with your prayers.

LEO (23 July – 23 August)

The week ahead is a mixed bag of good things and some not to your liking. Both come together to tell you that movement is part of life. The Seven of Wands shows that you are feeling a bit hostile about one activity that is on your shoulders. You would like to attend to your other interests, but now is not the time. Yet there are moments of celebration and good times. Go with the flow. Choose to value love and relationships over ego.

VIRGO (23 August – 23 September)

You work hard and will also be compensated well monetarily. The Eight of Pentacles shows money and its power through the kind of work you do, and ensures that this is seen by others, too. However, you are going to face some major life changes. It could be uncomfortable, but needed for your growth. Spend some time among intense greenery. Walking, breathing, and meditation are likely to help a lot. Drink herbal tea to improve your health.

LIBRA (23 September – 23 October)

The Temperance card comes to tell you to keep emotions under control. Have faith that everything you are asking for will come at the right time. Sometimes you do miss out on the opportunities that the universe keeps offering you. This is the Four of Cups showing this aspect now. Your story has a happy ending and is different from others. Practice 15 minutes of stillness every day.

SCORPIO (23 October – 22 November)

There are likely to be many situations that will be overwhelming. The Queen of Cups shows that while you are on top, there are many things that you need to deal with that will make you feel burdened and drained. The Devil, too, shows that you are in a binding relationship, but can be claustrophobic. Staying calm helps. Do work on releasing the grief or anger. Letting go of things is less painful than holding on.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November – 22 December)

Under stress, you tend to be angry and rude when it comes to dealing with others, and this ends up hurting the ones who are with you. The Five of Swords shows that your words are hurtful. Be careful with your words. The Knight of Cups indicates new directions in your interest. This will take you to new places and horizons. Do go to sleep by 11 pm in complete darkness without any electronic gadgets near you.

CAPRICORN (22 December – 20 January)

As ambitious as you are, there are things you have to choose to be effective and dynamic. Take one thing at a time. The three of pentacles shows some work on the living space or buying new ones. It also indicates that any ideas you have will take about three to four months to show up. Have you lost touch with people who mattered to you? Write a letter to someone you really care about.

AQUARIUS (20 January – 18 February)

Since the Hierophant has appeared, it means you are well taken care of by the divine master or masters or your higher self. This energy guides you in all your endeavours. The Sun card shows that the youngsters you are invested in will shine bright, and this will make you incredibly happy. There could also be the arrival of a new being in your life. Say a prayer of gratitude before every meal. Also, reduce the wastage of food.

PISCES (18 February – 20 March)

The Page of Pentacles shows new ideas and directions with regard to work and money-making. This could be driven by the younger lot who have ways of driving work forward in a dynamic manner. There is a big change coming up in your life, and this will impact the way you do things. It is something constructive, even as it can be uncomfortable. This is the Death card that indicates all this. Learn to give credit to all those who have helped you with your success.