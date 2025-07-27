Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

It is likely that you are going through some tough times mentally. The Nine of Swords shows over thinking, and the mind being in a state of turmoil. This is typical of the times we are going through when everything affects us. The King of Pentacles indicates financial plenty, but this aspect will go into the background given the anxiety. The Angel Message is the Two of Water that tells you to forgive situations and people. There is also a resolution of conflict going on.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

It is a time when you will juggle your expenses to deal with the bills and things you need to spend on. You are going back and forth on expenses. The Emperor signifies the presence of a strong personality in your life who will guide you on how to do many things. It might come across as annoying, but it is for the larger good. The Angel Message is the Four of Air, where you are told to allow time before making decisions.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

If a student, this time is precious to work hard and get good results. And if looking for further studies, then it is time to look for the best options that will lead to true learning. The High Priestess indicates this. Meanwhile, the Eight of Cups shows the desire to run away from the hurly burly of life, away from people and situations. The Angel Message is the Six of Earth that tells you to engage in gifts of money, time or effort.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

A youngster holds the keys to your fortunes and opportunities. The Page of Pentacles suggests that you find a way to work cohesively with this energy. It is also about a new project that needs all your attention. The Magician shows your capability in doing everything you set your mind and heart on. The Angel Message is the Seven of Earth, which tells you that seeds are planted now and that means a temporary pause in action. It also means no need to worry.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

The Nine of Cups shows a great degree of satisfaction with all things in your life. One of two things out of whack is hardly any deterrent to your overall happiness. The Hermit, however, shows the internal picture about feeling lonely even with several people. The Angel Message is the Nine of Air, where you tend to expect the worst in any situation. And these can be self-fulfilling. Lower your expectations of life and people to avoid sleepless nights.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

There is plenty of work in all the areas you are very good at. It means you can multitask, but it will take a toll since your energies can be scattered. The Nine of Wands shows that you want to do a million things, but it would be wise to take one up and give it your all. The Four of Cups shows inadequate emotional balance. The Angel Message is the Queen of Earth, which tells you to make time for those around you.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

The Eight of Wands shows how many things you are good at. And there is passion for each of the activities you can pursue, but it is always better to do one thing at a time than address all of them together. The Strength card indicates a tight control over your emotions because they can cloud all your decisions. The Angel card is Justice, represented by Archangel Raguel who knows you make fair and just decisions, and also that you stand up for your beliefs.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

You could be presented with a tricky situation that seems like it is defying solutions. But if there is a problem, there is likely to be a solution. Look for things out of the box and not in any conventional manner. This is The Hanged Man, who tends to make even simple things seem complicated. The Queen of Cups shows you are going through emotional instability which can be draining. The Angel Message is the Knight of Earth – a person who is loyal and kind.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

The Two of Cups shows a harmonious and happy association with your partner or spouse. This covers your day to day activities as well as your special occasions. It could also mean that there could be a wedding or engagement around. The Six of Pentacles shows a very charitable state of mind where you will be very inclined to help others through money or kind. The Angel Message is Nine of Fire, where it asks you not to give up on anyone or any situation.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

You are one of those favoured ones where most people will seek you out. The Six of Cups shows your kind nature and how much you are able to connect with those around you. The Ten of Pentacles shows abundance and plenty of money which you are putting to good use for different causes. The Angel Message is the Eight of Air, which shows that sometimes, you are under the illusion that you are trapped. There is a lack of self-confidence and self-love.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

In general, you come across as an aggressive person who goes after things like you are in a battle. This is the Five of Swords where you could be very hurtful with your thoughts and words. The Sun shows the younger lot in your life give you a lot of joy and you bask in their success. The Angel Message is the Ten of Water, which shows a contented and rewarding family life. Your emotional and materialistic needs are met well.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

The Four of Wands indicates a happy family life with children and all others who are there in your home. Now especially, is when things are going smoothly. The Page of Cups shows new beginnings for those in the younger age groups, especially if there are children. Their careers offer a lot of emotional fulfillment and this is something that makes you really happy. The Angel Card is The Moon representing Archangel Haniel, which shows that if developed, you have psychic insights often.