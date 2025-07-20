Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

It is a good week ahead by all means. Children, if any, will do very well. The Sun card shows light in your life by the presence of young people. The Six of Pentacles is a message to share your wealth with those you can. The Angel Message is Life Experience, represented by Archangel Chamuel. There is a significant life event and a revelation that will lead to change. Also it is time to spread your wings and get out of your comfort zone.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

There are some tricky situations that you are grappling with. This is indicated by The Hanged Man who presents you with situations where only unconventional methods will work. Since there is a lot of hope, you should be able to find a solution and be over it. The Strength card comes to tell you to keep the faith and not succumb to the pressure. The Angel Message is the Ten of Air. It also augurs the end of a difficult situation.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

The presence of a strong passion driven individual will also egg you on to do things in a great manner. The King of Wands suggests strength, power and a leader in the area of competence. The Four of Cups shows that you are somewhat closed to suggestions. Just take what comes your way and give it a thought. The Angel Message is the High Priestess representing Archangel Haniel, where you are asked to listen to your intuition. Have patience. Things will fall into place.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

The Queen of Pentacles suggests someone who is in command of the environment and the people around. There is abundance and there is strength in the way you do things. The Chariot indicates that most things are on track. It might be hard, but it is the right thing. The Angel Message is the Seven of Air where there are indications that plans will need revision. Timing is everything and learning to trust that things happen at the right time.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

The Wheel of Fortune indicates that all is well in your life. Yet the Eight of Swords shows too much frustration and the fact that you feel trapped in circumstances. This is more or less self-imposed. Take off the rose-tinted glasses and see things for what they are. This will make you stronger. The Angel Message is the Magician representing the Archangel Raziel – you are asked to be ready as life is magical if you see it that way.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

The Page of Swords shows your involvement with the younger lot in your life. There is a lot of emotional investment as well as time as you are more than willing to be part of their activities that they are doing with such clarity and smartness. The Star card shows that it is all about showbiz where you are making a significant contribution. The Angel Message is the Nine of Earth – do enjoy the little luxuries life offers.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

You are the queen of all you survey. The Nine of Pentacles shows abundance coming into your life in a big way. You literally hold the purse strings and are also happy to help anyone you think needs your support. The Five of Cups however shows that while good things are there, you tend to look at what is not there. The Angel Message is the King of Earth which points to a successful time. Confidently accept opportunities that come your way.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

The Page of Wands shows the presence of a youngster you are very involved with as this is a person who brings happiness into your life. This is a very ambitious person like you, as the Queen of Wands indicates. You are firmly on the seat of power in your field of expertise, and you are unlikely to relinquish any time soon. The Angel Message is the Three of Fire which shows abundance. Now is the time to make long term plans.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

You could tend to be secretive about your plans. The Seven of Swords shows that you tend to keep things to yourself even if it concerns others. The King of Swords also shows the leadership qualities you possess and there is clarity in what you are thinking for yourself and for others who work with you. The Angel Message is the Ten of Fire which indicates too much work right now. Don’t allow life to get out of balance.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

This is a time where you put in work for plans you have in your mind. It is likely to take about four months or so for it all to take shape. The Judgement card also asks you to pause and self-introspect. Ask yourself where it is you want to head and be. The Angel Message is the Ace of Water – a past relationship will come back and along with it spiritual growth. You could also be looking at a new home.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

It is a harmonious time for couples, and togetherness that is very heartening. Indications are the Two of Cups that also shows emotional balance and rationality when it comes to agreeing or disagreeing on things. The Eight of Pentacles shows that you work very hard and there is money as a result of that. The Angel Message is Strength, representing Archangel Ariel. It foretells great inner strength and asks for the release of harsh judgements. Forgiveness and compassion are a must.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

The Two of Swords shows indecision about your ideas and plans. You will wonder and cogitate about what you must pick and pursue. This can also be draining as you will be compelled to keep going back and forth. The Four of Wands shows a happy home with all members being in sync. The Angel Message is the Two of Earth indicating too many things going on now. Look at things a bit playful so that decision making feels like a breeze.