Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

The Nine of Pentacles indicates abundance in most aspects of life. This is especially women under this sign where they are not only bringing in the money, but also the nurturer around those they love. The Knight of Swords shows the propensity to take up all things like it was a battle. Whatever ideas there are, will take about four months to show results. Till then wait and expect the best outcomes for all the work you put in.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

There is likely to be good news regarding work and increased money flow, especially among the younger lot which will only get better as the days go by. Hard work combined with proper compensation are likely to go hand in hand. Perhaps that is why The Fool card has come so that you can relax and feel a bit carefree. You can do anything you wish to, but with a degree of caution. Maybe it is time you got yourself a dog.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

Journeys with regard to work are on the anvil and these will be led and enhanced by the presence of the younger lot and their goals. There could be new projects in the pipeline which will need a lot of work, but is also very rewarding. The Ten of Swords however shows a great amount of frustration with the pace and almost immobile state of getting things done. You could be feeling very tied down at how things are panning out.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

The Ace of Pentacles indicates increased earnings from different sources. This is being supported by the universe in many ways as long as you believe that money is an energy that is easy to plug into. The King of Cups is someone who can help you to be more emotionally balanced. You work very hard and sometimes the money is not enough. That is because deep down there is a feeling of not deserving such abundance. Tell yourself you deserve the best.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

You are a hard worker on whatever you take up and that is also rewarding financially. You are also sought after by many who feel you can do justice to the work given. The Eight of Pentacles is suggestive of that. Any ideas or things you are hoping to see the light of day will take about four months to fully appear as your work. This is indicated by the Four of Swords which also indicates a gestation time.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

Tricky situations confront you at this point in time. This makes you helpless and even a tad annoyed with events that are happening in your life. The Hanged Man shows this, but it also means that you will have to find novel means and methods to work around the challenges. The more creative you are the better. The Page of Swords shows good work by the youngsters you are invested in and that could also be you.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

There are enough reasons to celebrate with family and friends. The Three of Cups shows happy times and satisfaction with all that is going on in your life. The Tower indicates changes that will probably uproot you from your current lifestyle – there could be a new job, change of place- possibly overseas- and all things that bring in fresh winds into your life. There is a good chance that you will be travelling overseas or have some strong connections there.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

The Nine of Wands shows work situations happening in your life right now. There are many things to do and you are trying to keep a grip over it all and are possibly reluctant to relinquish your hold over it. The High Priestess shows that you are going through a learning curve right now and you are also perhaps contemplating formal study too. You are also tied up in a relationship that sometimes feels like bonded labour.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

The Hierophant is a teacher, a guru and mentor who plays a key role in your life. And if you are aligned closely with this power, then you can be sure that everything is likely to be a smooth ride. So devote as much time as possible with this energy so that you are protected and made to do the right things. The Three of Swords shows you are having your head on your shoulders in the right manner.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

You are being sought after for the way you deal with people. They find you very approachable and would love to take your inputs over many sticky situations. You are also kind hearted with the elderly and they look forward to interactions with you. This is the Six of Cups showing all this. However, despite mood swings and fear, that does not allow you to remain in peace. And this is compounded by many challenging situations too.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

The Ace of Cups shows you to be relatively in an emotionally balanced state of mind largely. The struggle to rise above the ordinary is very real for you and you truly work hard to achieve peace through a sense of detachment. Yet the Temperance card shows that you really go down now and then as the feelings and emotions simply don’t come under control as you wish. All you need, no matter what, is forbearance and patience.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

Financially, this is a good time where money is adequate for you to do all that you want. The Ten of Pentacles shows money coming from different sources and this makes life very comfortable. However, the Five of Swords shows differences of opinions and you come across as an aggressive person, who will rough ride into things. Avoid hurting people with thoughtless comments and words. Ambition is high and you work hard towards being the best in the business.