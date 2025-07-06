Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

Things are looking good for most of you, and there is also a lot of emotional balance in your lives. You can rest easy knowing things are in place. This is the Nine of Cups indicating all this. However, the only constant in life is change, and changes are coming along too, as the Death card shows. Ultimately, it will all be good, but while the disturbances are taking place, don’t assume you are going through tough times.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

The Five of Swords indicates a tough stance you are taking on ideas, creativity and anything that you claim as your work and your own creations. You will tend to be a bit aggressive while dealing with those you work with. It could hurt feelings, but that is the way you are doing things now. The Page of Wands shows the hard work being put in by youngsters in your life. There is also a lot of charity you are doing right now.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

There are possibilities of looking at new things, endeavours and other possibilities that will take you to the next level of work and be monetarily rewarding. The Page of Pentacles is indicative of this. The Magician tells you that anything you put your mind to will work well. You truly are like The magician who can work wonders with just about anything. However, all that will put an additional burden on you and feel tired and drained. Try and space things out.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

You are clear on what to do and how to do it. Ideas are good, and with great clarity on how you should appear to the world and to yourself, too. This is the Ace of Swords that indicates this; however, the block is in the relationships. You cannot do without them, nor can you have them in your space for too long. You are in a way, in a binding relationship that feels heavy. You will also get out of all this and emerge successful.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

Thoughts and connections to father figures seem to be the predominant feelings in the week ahead. Either they are there physically, or you are remembering them in a fond manner, as they had an impact on your life. This is The Emperor that indicates all this. The Three of Cups shows celebrations and gatherings that bring in joy, companionship and good times. You will be an ambitious person, doing your work, without being distracted by the things around you.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

There is a clarity now. And this is mostly to do with surviving well and keeping your expectations of people to the minimum. And you are also working better at keeping your ideas to yourself. The Three of Swords shows this, while the Moon card brings focus to your mood swings, anxieties and insecurities. You would like to take the world on, but you need the help of those who are in sync with you.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

The work and passion of the young person in your life will be a preoccupation for a while. The Page of Swords shows a person who is hardworking and thorough in whatever he/she does. This is also someone you are fond of. The High Priestess shows learning new things, and life seems to be educational. This expands your mind, and you can see for yourself how much you are capable of. Patience, however, is required in all that you do. Slow and steady is the motto.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

The Page of Cups shows new beginnings for a loved one in your life, mostly a young person whom you are invested in. He/she could be starting new things, and this is something you will have to get used to. This is indicated by the Temperance card, where patience and forbearance are primary. Unrealistic expectations will end up in a disturbed equation. You are right now in two minds about something you would like to pursue. Both are good, but you have to choose one.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

You are in a strong position when it comes to emotional balance for yourself and for those around you. You are in command of all that you go through, and this provides the anchor for those who are dependent on you. The King of Cups shows this, while the Ten of Swords indicates feeling pinned down by the weight of your responsibilities. All this should lighten up in about three to four months. Till then, keep calm.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

There are great expectations you have of others and this can be something detrimental to your well-being. Because people may not be the way you expect them to be. Lower your expectations and be much happier. This is the Seven of Cups showing this. But there is cheer on the family front where things are good and harmonious, as the Four of Wands indicates. You have built a good home, and there are also journeys to be made crossing waters.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

There is travel indicated for some of you with regard to fulfilling bucket lists and also for exploring new avenues of work that could be emotionally fulfilling. This is the Knight of Cups that tells us this, while the Seven of Wands shows hostility, fights, arguments and hostility when it comes to work. All this is, of course, a learning experience and fulfills your karmic remnants. You learn as you go along that life can throw curve balls now and then.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

You are sitting pretty on your own terms in life, and things are going well. The Empress shows (especially for women) that this is a nurturing and fertile time when you can do anything and get good results. You are the glue that holds things together. The King of Pentacles shows money and abundance, and you can do all that you wish for yourself and your loved ones. Children, if any, will also do well, making you proud and happy.