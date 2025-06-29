Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March – 20 April)

Right now, you are thinking clearly about actions to be taken. Since there is no ambiguity, you can be sure that these will be done in line with the goals. The World card comes to assure you that all is well in your world and most things are in order which also makes productivity satisfying. The women in your world are in a good place financially. They are the ones who make your home a better place being nurturers and handle people well.

TAURUS (20 April – 21 May)

The Knight of Cups shows emotional balance and enterprise among the youngsters in your life. This could be you too where you will look at different landscapes and also be monetarily viable. The Empress shows you are on top of things financially and also the main caregiver amongst a whole bunch of people. There is also a chance for an addition to the family. Things are going in a fair manner, and if not, then justice will be delivered most unexpectedly.

GEMINI (21 May – 21 June)

Expect big changes in your life now. The Tower card comes to show that things are not likely to be the way you are used to. There could be renovations, buying new things to replace old used objects. The Five of Wands indicates words being exchanged, arguments and hostile especially when it comes to work and work-related activities. Keep calm and allow this phase to pass. All things considered, you will be sought after for your sweet nature and kindness.

CANCER (21 June – 23 July)

At this point, you would like to hide among the hills where you can avoid people and situations. The Eight of Cups is indicative of this. But you need to stay and work on what is not working. The Six of Pentacles puts you in a charitable mood – you want to do good for people and assuage your heart which could be in pain for the way things are panning out. There is the presence of a strong individual who is ambitious and powerful.

LEO (23 July – 23 August)

The Queen of Cups shows you in an emotional turmoil about what you are going through right now. However, there is hope that you being a strong person, you will find a way to rise above it all. The Ace of Sword shows clarity which will help you to move forward. In about three months time, there is likely to be some changes. If there are plans in your head, it could also take about the same amount of time.

VIRGO (23 August – 23 September)

Any new ideas or plans in your head will show up as a reality in about four months’ time. It could be career, renovations or changes in the way you live. The Four of Swords is indicative of that. The Four of Cups shows that you are not very open to suggestions given by others. If you could see what is being offered, you could be surprised with the offers of help. There is also travel coming up in the near future.

LIBRA (23 September – 23 October)

You work hard to keep your life in order. However, there could be some situations that defy conventional solutions. You might want to think differently and then come to answers that can be bold. The ten of Wands suggests overwork that makes you tired and drained. A key person in your life will be launched into a new area of work which will be productive and rewarding in many ways. This can be supportive to you and to your work as well.

SCORPIO (23 October – 22 November)

Right now, what you need most is perseverance and patience. The Temperance card comes to tell you that you need to rise above your emotional confusions that make you want to lash out. Complaining is a sure way of ensuring you don’t get what you want. The Nine of Swords shows too much of inner talk – mostly anxiety – that will give you poor sleep. As mentioned, keep your patience like an honour badge to be worn at all times and through all conversations.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November – 22 December)

The Two of Cups shows a good equation with your significant other. It also shows love and togetherness. The Justice card comes to tell you that things are looking good in all matters. What was being denied to you earlier is not being fulfilled. It is a good period to right all wrongs done earlier. However, it is better not to have unrealistic expectations from people and situations thinking that they ought to react or behave in the way you think they should.

CAPRICORN (22 December – 20 January)

You seem to be in two minds over most things. You are unable to choose between things. The Two of Swords shows that apart from all that, you have two options when it comes to ideas – and you don’t know which one to choose. The Magician, however, comes to tell you that whatever you put your mind to, you will do well. You have clarity over how it needs to be done and what outcomes to expect. Yet, you are in a happy state of mind.

AQUARIUS (20 January – 18 February)

Youngsters in your life are doing well. You enjoy the process of them working towards the best and when they keep you in the loop, you are doubly happy. The Page of Cups shows this for you and for those around you. The Knight of Pentacles is somewhat similar as the directions taken by enterprising young people is what drives you. It is about new journeys, money and financial freedom. There is an element of feeling detached, which is self-inflicted.

PISCES (18 February – 20 March)

Isolation is something you are getting used to. It has also to do with your work and timings that make you feel like you are doing everything on your own. The Hermit tells you that while you feel melancholic sometimes, you have divine guidance anytime you look for it. The Page of Pentacles shows the earning power of the youngsters in your life. They are looking at new directions where monetary benefits are plenty. You are also being careful with your money.