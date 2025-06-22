Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March – 20 April)

It could be a frustrating time now with things not moving as you expect. There is a lot of feeling hemmed in by circumstances, but it is an illusion. You can break out of it with the changing of the mindset. This is the Eight of Swords indicating this. The Empress shows that the women in your life will ensure things work in the best possible manner. Some questions you can ask yourself- what can be your contribution to reduce hunger in the world?

TAURUS (20 April – 21 May)

The Three of Wands suggests you are longing to travel, but are also caught up in the anxiety of undertaking them. There are plenty of overseas connections that you can put to use for your work, but you are constantly on the brink of making a positive decision in that direction. The Devil shows the bond you have with the ones closest to you. Questions to ask yourself- do you compare yourself to others? Just know that your story has its own happy ending.

GEMINI (21 May – 21 June)

There are movements on the work front – you will be working with all age groups in the best interests. The Page of Wands shows that there is much to gain from utilising the younger age group in all your endeavors. They are capable of working productively. Questions to ask yourself- are you taking the right steps to heal yourself? Spend time walking, breathing and meditating preferably around lots of trees. Drink herbal tea every day and the Universe will conspire to heal you completely.

CANCER (21 June – 23 July)

You are surrounded by aggressive people who want to move forward and get results – ensure that you are all on the same page. The Knight of Cups shows that the stabilising factor in your life right now are those who are giving you ideas for new directions. The Page of Cups shows new projects that will pay off in a while. The questions you need to ask yourself – are you upset with people because you have presumed the worst? Choose to value love.

LEO (23 July – 23 August)

You could be invested in the work-related activities of the younger lot in your life. If there are children, then that would be the focus at a time like this. The Knight of Pentacles shows great enterprises that are also monetarily valuable. The High Priestess shows that you are observing and writing which will heighten your learning experience. Questions you need to ask yourself – do you have the tendency to feel envious? If so, don’t be in denial about it, learn from it.

VIRGO (23 August – 23 September)

The presence of The Hierophant shows that you are adequately guided by the Higher Forces. This is the greatest fortune for you. The Eight of Cups shows that there are unreasonable expectations of people and situations and that is something that needs changing. Questions to ask yourself – what is it that you are not willing to see about yourself? Are you choosing to play the victim card? Do an analysis of yourself and be open to introspection and criticism about yourself.

LIBRA (23 September – 23 October)

The Four of Pentacles shows that you are being careful with your resources so that you have enough for each month. You would like to buy property and other assets, but it’s the timing that is crucial. The Six of Cups shows emotional stability and also plenty of attention from all those around you. Questions you need to ask – do you feel things are wrong with your life? Do good because it comes from within and it also makes you happy.

SCORPIO (23 October – 22 November)

It is time to be a bit carefree and even throw caution to winds as you are truly free as a bird. The Fool card shows that experimental living could really suit you. However with caution, there is no need for negative things coming your way. If you want to feel better, get a pet. The Ace of Pentacles shows that there are increased revenues. Questions to ask yourself – is there anyone or anything you hate? Replace it with love.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November – 22 December)

The King of Pentacles indicates abundance through family resources – while it is there, it needs careful nurturing. This also shows that you are mentored by someone very strong on money making. The Strength card comes to tell you to keep your emotions in control or the beast will overtake you. This can be counter productive to keep your vibrations higher. Questions to ask – what does prayer mean to you? What you can do to achieve the ideal balance of spiritual and material.

CAPRICORN (22 December – 20 January)

All is good in your world right now. The Wheel of Fortune tells you that what was down for a while, is now coming up and your time is being established. The King of Swords shows you to be focused about what needs to be done. Either this, or there is the presence of someone who is like a mentor for you. The questions you need to ask – do you value your own principles? Don’t compromise on your values to fit in.

AQUARIUS (20 January – 18 February)

You have built a happy space where there is peace and companionship. The Four of Wands shows it is a home built on ambitions and you will do anything to keep it that way. The Star card comes to show that you will be in the limelight for all the right reasons. The questions you need to ask – do you have self-control? What can you do to improve it? Spend more time in nature. Go on a plant-based diet for a while.

PISCES (18 February – 20 March)

Do you go about everything like a battle to be won? It seems that way as you negotiate your everyday life. The Knight of Swords shows that you tend to be aggressive in everything you do and that might not always come across as desirable. There is travel coming up which you need to see if it is absolutely needed. Questions you need to ask – are you using other people and stepping on them for your selfish reasons? Go for a full body detox.