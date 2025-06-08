Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March – 20 April)

There is travel coming up for many of you, mostly to do with work, collaborations, and partnerships, as indicated by the Six of Wands. The Four of Cups, however, indicates that you might miss some opportunities, as you could be fixated on how things should pan out for you. Be flexible. The Angel Message is the Two of Earth that shows too many things going on simultaneously. Sometimes it helps to take a playful approach to things.

TAURUS (20 April – 21 May)

If things have been somewhat difficult in your world, now will change and go upwards as the Wheel of Fortune is indicating. You might have had to go through a lot of inconveniences to rise again. The Eight of Wands shows creativity, opportunities and more work coming your way. The Angel Message is The Chariot, which is representative of Archangel Metatron, and indicates an important achievement. There is also public recognition. Self-discipline and willpower will take you to places.

GEMINI (21 May – 21 June)

The Three of Swords shows that you need to make decisions based on logic and practicality. It could hurt others, but right now, that is the way forward. Ultimately, the outcome needs to be good. The Strength card tells you to keep your feelings under control, especially when you deal with difficult people. The Angel Message is The Page of Earth, assuring you of good news regarding financial matters. You are ready to take on more challenging things.

CANCER (21 June – 23 July)

It is a time when you are involved with many ventures that show your skills in management and other creative aspects. The Nine of Wands show that you are capable of doing a lot, but you need to pick one to be on top of things. The Four of Wands indicates a good family life, and you are at peace. If work is stressful, then home life is more harmonious. The Angel Message is the Eight of Fire, indicating events moving at a fast pace.

LEO (23 July – 23 August)

The Nine of Swords indicates a time of tension, worry, and stress that gives you sleepless nights. There is frustration about situations and people, and it is not allowing the equanimity in you to settle. It will pass and go with the flow. The Two of Pentacles brings to you the conservative manner of spending, as you feel the need to conserve what is there. The Angel Message is the Seven of Fire, which tells you to defend your beliefs and decisions. Choose your battles wisely.

VIRGO (23 August – 23 September)

As the Judgement card has come, it is an indication that you will have to do self-introspection to understand where you stand, what you want out of life, and also what you need to change to be more authentic. There is the karmic justice in action. The Five of Cups shows you are not able to see the good things in your life. Being grateful can help. The Angel Message is the Two of Air, indicating an unwillingness to make decisions.

LIBRA (23 September – 23 October)

You would love to be carefree and wander around the world without a care. You can, but you also need to check for impulsive behaviour, or there could be trouble in your routine. That is the Fool card that is telling this. The Seven of Wands shows you have multiple talents, but you have to take one and work on it. The Angel Message is Awakening, corresponding to Archangel Gabriel, who asks you to look at things from a different perspective.

SCORPIO (23 October – 22 November)

The Temperance card comes at a time when you are allowing your emotions to run riot. You could get overwhelmed by the thoughts and feelings, and your productivity will be affected. Staying calm and steady is the key. The Knight of Wands tells you that the youngsters you are invested in are doing well. They forge forward enthusiastically and get good results. The Angel Message is the Ace of Fire, which indicates an exciting opportunity and career advancement.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November – 22 December)

You tend to give a lot of yourself and your earnings generously. And this will continue, for this is deeply internalised. Do it with a spirit of detachment. The Hanged Man shows a tricky situation and will require thinking outside the box for solutions. It will appear complicated, but there are ways to deal with it. The Angel Message is the Three of Earth that shows the power of creativity. There is also recognition for great work, but do learn to be a team player.

CAPRICORN (22 December – 20 January)

The Knight of Cups shows travel overseas, perhaps with your cup full of love and eagerness. It also shows new beginnings – could be work, relationships, interesting collaborations. The Ace of Cups matches these feelings with abundance and things going your way. There is a lot of emotional fulfilment as all these things pan out. The Angel message is the Four of Fire, which indicates contentment, peace and abundance. There is a happy home life, and also indicates the successful completion of a project.

AQUARIUS (20 January – 18 February)

Things are going the right way and even if it feels inconvenient. The Chariot indicates this and also that there could be a journey soon. This is to ensure that things are going in the right direction. The Eight of Swords brings to the fore the frustration and hemmed-in feeling. A lot of it is self-imposed. Step back and you can see many options. The Angel Message is the King of Fire, who asks you to focus. Communicate with vision and be a leader.

PISCES (18 February – 20 March)

There is the Guru, God or any Higher Energy that is guiding you in all your ventures. The Hierophant gives you this assurance, and that if you trust the process, you will get the outcomes. The issue is that you are quarrelsome right now and hostile-and being at odds with others is counterproductive, as the Five of wands is indicating. The Angel Message is the Five of Earth. Let go of your fears about money and have the wisdom to accept help from others.