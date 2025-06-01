Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

The Queen of Swords indicates a strong person with clear goals. There is so much clarity that you could be perceived as hard hearted or cold. But this is essential if one wants goals to be achieved. Any plans are likely to take about three to four months to show up as per the Four of Swords. The Angel Message is the Queen of Air, which is pretty much the same as the Queen of Swords. This shows objective decision making.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

It is indeed an emotionally fulfilling time right now. You are satisfied with most things and you find that life is going in the way you want. That is the Ace of Cups telling you this. The Ace of Pentacles shows increased money power, and new directions where your talents shine through and new paths opening up. The Angel message is the Queen of Water that shows a tender-hearted person, patient and loving. Just trust your intuition. Relationships develop to a new level.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

There is hostility and differences of opinion around you. This is mostly to do with the way you feel things should be. The Seven of Wands is indicative of this and it would be in your interest to be non-reactive. The Eight of Pentacles indicates hard work and also being compensated well for that. The Angel Message is The Dreamer representing Archangel Metatron and you are asked to take that leap of faith and follow your dreams. Get ready for unexpected opportunities.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

Things are much better for those in a committed relationship. This could also mean a renewal of vows that set the path for life ahead. This is the Two of Cups indicating. The Judgement card comes to tell you that self-introspection is important and at this juncture, you need to examine how you want your life to pan out. The Angel Message is The Sun representing Archangel Uriel and you are asked to chase your brilliant ideas leading to success.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

You are likely to feel overwhelmed with things around you and people who tend to disturb your composure. The Temperance card tells you to have tolerance towards changing situations. The Ten of Cups shows a good stable family and your concern could be that nothing should disturb this. Children will be in a good space. The Angel Message is the Five of Water, which tells you that things are not turning out the way you hoped. Try and see the silver lining in situations.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

If you set your mind to something, you are likely to achieve it without too much effort. The Magician card indicates a strength of purpose, and you will work quietly to get what you want. The Page of Wands shows the good work and life of the youngsters in your life. The Angel Message is Balance, representing Archangel Zadkiel, who tells you the need for balance. You will have to compromise and then wait for the perfect timing to do what you want.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

The Moon card tells you that you need not take inputs all and sundry. You have an independent mind and may as well utilise that to make decisions which will always be well thought of. The High Priestess is showing that all of life is a lesson to be learnt and so don’t get fazed by challenges. If there is some course you want to pursue, now is the time. The Angel Message is the Ten of Fire which indicates too much work.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

You can look ahead to some happy times with friends and family. The Three of Cups shows many gatherings that bring good times in your life. The Devil card comes to show the strong bond you have formed with your partner and sometimes, it could feel like you are tied down. The Angel Message is the Three of Fire, which indicates that things are looking good. But have patience with everyone around you. It is also a good time for long term plans.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

The Knight of Pentacles shows new beginnings at work and other collaborations that could be financially rewarding. This also shows you need to work with young people to get to where you want. The Five of Swords shows that the way you deal with people could be stinging. If you could tone it down a bit, it should get you better outcomes. The Angel Message is the King of Earth that shows a practical person. It is a good time to accept opportunities.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

The Two of Swords shows an indecisive mind that constantly fluctuates between one thing or the other and often makes you tired wondering what direction to take in your endeavors. The moon's energies sometimes take a toll on your mood. As a result, you are frustrated and spend sleepless nights which is also indicated by the Nine of Swords. The Angel Message is the Nine of Earth, which tells you to enjoy life’s little luxuries and spend some quiet time.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

There are changes in the air, and while it will bring in what is needed, it can be an uncomfortable time for a while. The Death card comes to tell you this and that you need to be prepared for the changes. The Empress shows no matter what, you will be able to deal with whatever comes your way. The Angel Message is the Seven of Air which shows plans need revision. Sometimes the things you do can be poorly timed.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

The Seven of Swords shows secretive behaviours. It also indicates that you tend to run away with your thoughts and escape from what is unpleasant. Again the Eight of Cups shows a similar tendency where you will try to run and hide from reality and also want to cut ties with people who bother you internally. The Angel Message is The High Priestess representing Archangel Haniel where you need to listen to your intuition and have patience with those around you.