Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

The Page of Pentacles suggests new beginnings, sources of money and projects. This is also something that will be financially rewarding and that you get to work with youngsters with their new ideas. The King of Wands shows that you could be the mentor for such new ventures or that you are being mentored by someone who is an expert in the field you are looking at getting into. You will be sought after and endear yourself to the elders in the family.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

There is some kind of overseas travel indicated for you and it has a lot to do with new directions at work or that your work transcends the area you are currently in as the Two of Wands suggests. You could also get some collaborative ventures that will require you to travel. There is also the feeling of being alone as you watch the world go by according to the Five of Cups. Don’t spurn any offer of work or help coming your way.

GEMINI (21 May- 21 June)

Ambitions ride high as you prepare those forging ahead in their work life to the heights they are meant to reach. The Nine of Wands shows that there are a lot of things that can be done as the mindset is there. The Magician shows as if in tandem to the previous card – anything can be achieved if one puts the mind to it. It is essentially mind over matter. As far as emotional balance is concerned, there is a sense of satisfaction.

CANCER (21 June- 23 July)

You could be waiting for the good things promised for a while now, but that is about to change. In the sense that what is due to you will come, and while justice has been delayed, it has not been denied. The Ace of Wands shows a keen highly motivated person who will do everything to be able to achieve goals and desires. The Universe is aiding this rush of good things in terms of work and rewards. Don’t pay attention to the naysayers.

LEO (23 July- 23 August)

You are tending to run away with your thoughts which seem to require you to be secretive about your plans and dreams for yourself. The Seven of Swords shows that there are plenty of ideas in your mind and you are worried that if you speak them out loud, it can be hijacked by the others around you. It will be August, September or October by the time you see what power you yield financially and in the way people look up to you.

VIRGO (23 August- 23 September)

This is a time when you could be spending a lot of money on yourself and also on others close to you. The Six of Pentacles also displays a generous person who does charity along with the indulgences for the self. The Six of Swords shows some degree of resignation to your marital or partnership aspects. On the whole there is happiness in the family scenario, and you could be enjoying a harmonious environment when it comes to your loved ones.

LIBRA (23 September- 23 October)

There is support from forces seen and unseen as the King of Pentacles suggests, and there is also a flow of money – maybe not as fast as you would like – but it is there. The Moon card makes you reflective, and go from one end of the spectrum to the other. Just don’t take unnecessary views from secret ill-wishers. The Moon card comes sometimes to tell you to hold your own no matter what. Keep the frustration at bay.

SCORPIO (23 October- 23 November)

When it comes to finances, you are in a comfortable position. The Seven of Pentacles shows enough money kept in reserve for rainy days and you can pat yourself on the back for doing it judiciously. The Five of Swords shows you coming across as aggressive and also a battle-like approach to anything you want to get across to people. Otherwise, there is a sense of contentment right now that has to do with acceptance and wisdom.

SAGITARIUS (22 November- 22 December)

It is a harmonious time for couples and could also herald a time when you will feel complete with your partner or spouse. The Lovers card comes when the home front and relationships are on an even keel that makes you do other things without much stress. The Three of Wands shows travel – possibly overseas – more work collaborations with other places. Yes, there is travel as the world is right now in the palm of your hands.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 20 January)

Even as you go about things like a battle to be won, it is easier if you apply the law of attraction to get what you wish without too much stress. A softer approach might yield better results for you. The Fool card comes to tell you to relax, possibly go exploring. Travel lightly and with a loved one. However, there must be caution against impulsive behaviors and travel plans. Whatever you do, be assured only right things will happen.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February)

Life is a learning experience and you are learning all that you can from people, situations and everything around you. You are also the kind who likes constant updates on trends and other important things that influence the world in general. Your curiosity for world affairs is strong as the High Priestess suggests. The Two of Cups shows a harmonious time with your partner enjoying the togetherness and common goals. You think more with your head than heart, so all decisions are logical and sharp.

PISCES (18 February- 20 March)

On the family front, there is harmony and fulfillment as the Four of Wands suggest. It is a time for meeting other common goals as a unit of togetherness. When it comes to your own moods, you are ready to let go of most things and are not inclined to fight for even what is supposed to come to you as the Eight of Cups shows. In three to four months, there could be property buying, renovations and other changes in your living arrangements.