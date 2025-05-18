Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

The King of Cups comes to show you the presence of a strong, emotionally balanced individual who helps you navigate through tough situations. This person could be your mentor or someone you take advice and input from on important matters. The Six of Cups shows you to be in demand with people, especially with the elderly. Counselling as a career could be a good choice. The Angel Card is the Four of Fire, and this tells you that contentment, peace and abundance are yours.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

There is travel coming up for you, and this could also be overseas for work, which will be the beginning of something interesting and good, as the Two of Wands indicates. Right now, it feels like you can do anything you put your mind to. The Eight of Pentacles shows that you work hard at what you do, and the money factor is also rewarding. The Angel Card is Awakening, which represents Archangel Gabriel, and asks to look at things from a different perspective.

GEMINI (21 May- 21 June)

You could be facing arguments, hostility and tension at the workplace. Some of them could be needless, while some would need some solutions. That is the Five of Wands telling you this. Meanwhile, the Three of Cups shows some good times with friends and close family members. The Angel Card is the Page of Earth that shows scholarship, being a dependable person, patient and successful. You also would want to do something more challenging.

CANCER (21 June- 23 July)

It is a time when you could be feeling lonely, lost and alone. This is something caused by your outside environment. The Hermit comes to tell you this, but also that you do not walk alone. The Divine is with you and is also cognizant of what you are going through. The Four of Pentacles shows some spending issues with limited funds. The Angel Card is The Chariot, representing Archangel Metatron. An important achievement will come soon through your self-discipline and willpower.

LEO (23 July- 23 August)

The Ace of Pentacles shows attention, limelight and abundance. There is charisma to your personality, and you can charm effortlessly. Careful, as this could make you a tad arrogant without even knowing it. The Page of Swords shows the progress and sharp, clear working principles of those you are involved with. And these are the youngsters who are around you. The Angel Card is Strength, representing Archangel Ariel, telling you of your great inner strength. Forgiveness and compassion are the need of the hour.

VIRGO (23 August- 23 September)

You are in the midst of a happy family situation. Enjoy this phase as these are rare. The Ten of Cups shows this and the emotional stability you are experiencing now. You can be proud of what you have achieved in terms of family and its closeness. The Nine of Pentacles indicates that you are in a good position financially. The Angel Card is the Ace of Water, where there is a possibility of a new home. There is also spiritual growth.

LIBRA (23 September- 23 October)

There is a feeling of being hemmed in. However, this is entirely in your hands, as you have the blinds on and are unable to see how much potential you have to even conquer the world. All you have to do is will it. This is the Eight of Swords telling you this. The Two of Cups indicates a happy, harmonious relationship with your partner or spouse. The Angel Card is the Eight of Water, which says you want to move on and be blessed with spiritual, emotional growth.

SCORPIO (23 October- 23 November)

Time to keep your patience and forbearance as you deal with multiple things within and outside of the family. The Temperance card shows a lot of emotional ups and downs, and you are not able to see that there is tremendous potential awaiting you. The Page of Wands shows the ambitions and directions of a youngster in your life, whom you are invested in. The Angel Card is the Ace of Earth, which indicates the influx of abundance and a promising business venture ahead.

SAGITARIUS (22 November- 22 December)

Big changes are up in the coming days. The Death card appears to tell you that to get the new, the old has to be destroyed. This is also a time to make amends with those you have differences. The Empress shows that there could be a new entrant in your life. The women in your life are powerful nurturers. The Angel Message is the Eight of Earth, and it tells you that skilled work will be rewarded.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 20 January)

The Queen of Cups indicates tears, emotional upheavals, and plenty of drama surrounding you. You are bound to feel overwhelmed, but rise above it all with detachment and neutrality. The Magician stands for someone who can swing just about anything, and if you are that person, you can achieve anything. The Angel Message is the Knight of Air, someone who is intelligent, idealistic and also tireless. Events will occur with great speed, so take time to carefully review your options.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February)

There is financial abundance. The Ten of Pentacles shows the money power you have through your own efforts and family sources. You are also able to help many if you choose. But you need to restrict the expectations you have of people and situations, as the Seven of Cups indicates. The Angel Card is The World, which represents Archangel Michael. This shows the path of enlightenment. There is joy, contentment and gratitude. Do continue on this path!

PISCES (18 February- 20 March)

You have worked hard to be where you are now, and the financial abundance you enjoy is because of the diligence, the consistent work you have put in. The Seven of Pentacles is indicative of this. What you need most now is Strength, as it is the card that has come for you. The Angel Card is the Knight of Fire that shows a passionate, adventurous and self-assured person. There could be a sudden event that will need immediate attention. Time is of great essence.