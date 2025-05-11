Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

We are undergoing difficult times now. And this is when one prays, sends good energy and keeps the mind positive. To be able to make a difference, this switchword is good to chant as many times as possible. This is for all the armed forces and their safety along with other people in regions where disturbances are high.

ARIES (May 12- May 18)

Right now, you are feeling burdened by the weight of your responsibilities at work and in your personal life because of the time spent out of home. The Ten of Wands suggests great ambition, but also an equal amount of stress doing all that you do. Above that is the hostility and arguments you face from coworkers, which not only is demoralising, but also stalls good work. The Oracle says there is Transformation, Wisdom and Mastery emerging out of all this.

TAURUS (May 12- May 18)

Justice prevails in all areas of your life – things that you felt were unfair are soon to change for the better with the Justice card coming for you. Justice is never denied, it is only delayed. So keep the faith and all things should fall into place. But it is also time for you to be patient and have forbearance that is required to be able to see the grand plan clearly. The Oracle says you have Mastery over Wealth.

GEMINI (May 12- May 18)

The Knight of Cups shows movement, and new areas of exploration in the pipeline. This has mostly to do with the plans of the younger lot in your life and their dreams and aspirations. The Four of Swords indicates that this could take about four or five months to materialise. Meanwhile, you can relax knowing that all will fall into place soon. The Oracle says you are the master of the craft you practice. There is skill, dedication and expertise.

CANCER (May 12- May 18)

You are likely to be feeling tied down, trapped and not knowing how to go forward. The Eight of Swords shows the heightened activity in your mind and it is all not encouraging at this point in time. Allow it all to dissipate and surrender to the situation and be carefree as The Fool card suggests. It is not being irresponsible, but you have to let go of what you cannot control. The Oracle says there is too much rivalry in your life.

LEO (May 12- May 18)

There is happy family time, and it has to do with members being together as it probably does not happen often. The Ten of Cups shows an emotionally happy time when home and hearth are in a good space. The Two of Pentacles indicates reservations about spending. It also indicates that if there are opportunities you are waiting for, then it will take a year or two to materialise. The Oracle shows The Arbiter – someone who will show you the way for justice.

VIRGO (May 12- May 18)

The Page of Swords shows the activities of youngsters and a time to apply foresight. It would apply to you if you are one of these. It shows clarity and drive that one has to move forward boldly to be able to achieve goals. The Lovers card shows a pleasant partnership between partners and a companionable time where there is harmony. The Oracle shows the seeker – a person who expects change, transition and destiny to go in a way that fulfills dreams.

LIBRA (May 12- May 18)

You could be feeling a bit lonesome within yourself as you go ahead in life. Changes are there and you feel that you are somehow on your own turf. Look at the things you are blessed with, and you will realise how much good there is in your life. The Wheel of Fortune tells you that things are finally looking up for you in the way you want. The Oracle tells you that you are a pathbreaker equipped with innovations, courage and leadership.

SCORPIO (May 12- May 18)

You are very conscious of your money and how you spend it. You are being careful because it is when you have a lot that you don’t indulge. The Four of Pentacles shows that you are taking this seriously. The Six of Pentacles shows that you have enough, but will not hesitate to give to the needy and to places of worship. The Oracle shows The Phoenix where within you are qualities of awareness and patience. All these should stand you in good stead.

SAGITARIUS (May 12- May 18)

You are working very hard to make the kind of money you are. And you do this with great happiness. The Eight of Pentacles indicates all this, and the Page of Pentacles shows you to be encouraged in new areas where you can expand your skills to grow your business or work in a coherent manner. If there are plans to expand, it could be around September or October. The Oracle shows The Shadow which brings about reflection and subconscious desires.

CAPRICORN (May 12- May 18)

The Knight of Swords shows you to be extremely driven, perhaps even aggressively when you go about your work and putting your ideas to practice. The Knight is someone who is young, enthusiastic and prepares for anything like it is a battle. The Three of Wands shows international connections and travel to different parts of the world for work. The Oracle shows The Guiding Light within you and that will bring direction in your life. Heed the signs that will be all around you.

AQUARIUS (May 12- May 18)

Big changes are ahead of you and this trend has been going on for a while – now when this happens, you could feel disturbed and unsettled, but there is no need to worry because it is like renovating your living space. This is The Tower that is coming up to tell you this. The Magician however tells you that you are an unlimited infinite soul that is experiencing a human situation. The Oracle shows the Observer – watch with awareness, perception and be patient.

PISCES (May 12- May 18)

You are talented and work very hard in many areas. Alas you cannot do everything as there is only so much time in a day. The Nine of Wands is indicative of this. The hard work brings you money and abundance as the Eight of Pentacles indicates, and you literally have your nose to the grind. This is something you enjoy deeply. The Oracle shows you to be the Sacred Healer. You restore, do spiritual healing and bring about renewal in injured bodies.