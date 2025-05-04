Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

This is a time when your relationship with your spouse or a partner is in a good place. The Two of Cups also shows a degree of compatibility and emotional balance between such people. It could also be a time to renew your marriage vow. The Ace of Pentacles shows money power, and success that will bring in more abundance. There is also great emotional fulfillment coming in June and July – and if there has been turbulence till now, this will get sorted out.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

You could be in a battle mode of getting things done to the best of your ability. And you would like to think things out and go after it like you would if that is the most important thing. The Knight of Swords indicates this mindset, while the Seven of Pentacles shows a neat pile of money saved up for any other need. You can take satisfaction in this, as this has been done after many sacrifices that have also come out of your work.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

While there is incredible clarity about what your roles are, you could be finding it difficult to put everything in order because of the indiscipline of those around you. The Ace of Swords shows a great mind full of creativity and clear goals set, which you will be able to fulfill even if it takes time. The Seven of Wands shows differences of opinion in the work area. Even as people recognise your worth, there will be a tendency to be difficult and obtuse.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Your mood could be swinging with the influence of the Moon and its movements. The Moon card comes to tell you that you need to maintain your equanimity at all times. Do not take others' opinions to heart as they do not know how you are actually faring. The Page of Wands suggests that you invest in the youngsters who can help bring in new energies to your work. Things are changing too fast and you will need to keep updating yourself.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Changes – fairly big ones are in the air. While this can be a bit stressful, you will see that these are needed to progress. The Tower comes to destroy the old and bring in new things. The Queen of Wands shows you to be very much in control of your work and creativity which you handle with great aplomb. This will bring you into limelight and a lot of attention that throws you into the magical circle of a star.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

The more unemotional you are about your decisions, the better it is for you. It is head over heart, and this, if implemented, can save you a lot of heartache. The Three of Wands is indicative of this aspect of your life, while The Lovers card comes to tell you of loyalty, and a partner who basically is yours and only yours. It is a union of great significance in its strength and support. There is abundance in your life.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

The Empress card shows you truly are on top of things in the best manner possible. You are a nurturer and generally like a protective force around those you love. There is a new phase beginning now, and you will excel in doing things. The Justice card shows that things are indeed going in the right direction, and you are being given all that you have been asking for. The significant relationships in your life are harmonious, which gives you confidence.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Even as things are quite fine in your life, there is a sort of withdrawal from all that used to give you pleasure. You actually don’t know what will make you truly happy. The Eight of Cups shows this side to you, even though there are many things that are good and to be grateful for. The Five of Swords puts you in an aggressive mindset to be able to sit up and notice you. You will also notice people seeking you out.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

You are likely to face hostility, differences of opinion at work in the next few days. And this is something to do with the way you deal with others, and if there is any way you can be more empathetic in your responses, it could augur a better outcome to issues raised. The King of Swords shows the presence of a strong individual who guides and gives you good inputs. The women in your life are strong and influence you a great deal.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

Handling money is something you do with great alacrity. It is also to do with how careful you are with it, and do not allow yourself to spend on frivolous things. Essentials are fine, but you think twice about anything that is not needed immediately. This is the Four of Pentacles which shows this. The Nine of Pentacles shows abundance and if a woman, you are likely to be enjoying having it all. When it comes to implementing your ideas, you work very hard.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

There are likely to be major changes in your life – it could be unsettling, but eventually, it will all sort out. This is the Death card and it is inevitable that changes come about. The King of Pentacles shows an inflow of money through either family sources, or investments made before. You are likely to feel very alone and isolated – this is something you have to deal with given the reality that you are not really alone. Find happy things to do.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

Poverty mindset is reigning right now. And it is time to get into prosperity, thinking to bring in more good things into your life. As far as money is concerned, the more you think you don’t have enough, the scarcity will be felt. That is the Five of Pentacles telling you. The Five of Cups matches this mindset with the way you see things not being there, instead of counting your blessings. There is a steady stream of good things if only you look up.