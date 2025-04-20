Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

APRIL 21-27

Here is an affirmation that frees one from Karmic Debt and Ancestral Agreements:

I am free. I am Divine. I am the Master of my own creation. I reclaim my natural power and co-create my reality with The Source. With the power of my Higher Self, I choose Light and Divine Love for myself. I forgive all debts and erase all karma associated with it.

Cord Cutting Say out loud:

I( your name) release( their name) from my life. May they no longer have access to me in any realm in any form. I am removed from them physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally and energetically. I forgive them and myself for any harm done as that is the past and so are they. I am free from this attachment. I am free from any toxicity. I am free.

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

You could be caught with differing opinions at the workplace. There is also the possibility of facing hostility. This is the Five of Wands that indicates this, while the Knight of Cups shows that there is also good work being done by those you consider young and capable. These are the kind of people who will not hesitate to explore new areas of work. Meanwhile, the strength of all work is overseen by a senior person who offers the right kind of leadership.

TAURUS (20 APRIL- 21 MAY)

The Page of Pentacles shows new directions in the workplace as well as personal space. There are several new opportunities to earn good money. These apply more to the younger age group while you could be acting like a mentor for such people too. The Eight of Cups displays emotional suppression of what is really going on in your heart. Ideally, you would like to be left alone. Yet only the good is happening no matter how unsettling it all feels.

GEMINI (21 MAY- 21 JUNE)

The frustration and feeling of being pinned aside – women especially are on top of things financially and otherwise. The Ten of Swords shows you to be in the throes of stress and tensed over things not going the way you want it to. At the same time, you are also seeing how life can also offer the other end of the spectrum of good things as reflected by the Nine of Pentacles which is all about abundance and money power.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

This is a time when your spending has to be correct. Essentials are fine, but think twice before you part with money. This is the Four of Pentacles that is telling you this because conservation is the order of the day. The Knight of Pentacles however makes up for this by explorations of new areas of monetising in abundance. There is also the support of someone who is wealthy and who will see your dreams and would like to be part of it.

LEO (23 JULY- 23 AUGUST)

New additions to the family are a good possibility and this will bring joy and light into your life. It also shows that the younger lot will be doing well for you to partake of their success and the light they bring to all those around them. It’s a possibility that they could be in the education business. The Justice card shows that things are going in a manner that is correct and appropriate – even if it is not to your liking.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST- 23 SEPTEMBER)

Much as you would like to be carefree and travel around exploring the many splendors of the world and experiences that go with it, there is also some caution to be exercised so that you don’t fall into wrong situations. The Fool card is telling you this and while it is good to be carefree at some level, there is also not much room for impulsiveness. The Moon card showcases mood swings, which can be distressing to you on many accounts.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

Things do look tricky indeed – but there is a way to work around it all. It requires creativity and a positive mindset that can solve it. The Hanged Man shows that you are working on that and soon it will fall into place. The Three of Wands indicates travel and work situations arising that could be overseas and could be like a bonus that comes your way. Maybe that would be the tricky part where you will find it tough to make a decision.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

There is good understanding between you and your spouse and it is a harmonious time for this partnership. The Lovers card shows that there is companionship, and a time to spend with each other without the distractions of the sometimes mundane world around. The Seven of Pentacles shows a good amount of savings and money earned. But even if there is more than enough, it would be a good idea to be conservative when it comes to spending this resource.

SAGITARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

You are learning all the time. Either formally, or informally as you go through life. In fact, you are associated with studies and knowledge as the goddess of learning is by your side mostly. The High Priestess is indicative of this and you are also the kind who will inspire youngsters as they navigate journeys through their work life as the Page of Wands shows. In fact, right now your life is all about mentorship and helping people realise their true potential.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER- 20 JANUARY)

The Page of Cups indicates new beginnings that will soon yield success and financial traction. The idea is to be as creative as possible to be able to realise the full potential that is there now. It could also do with collaborations that will involve travel and other exposure not known till now. The Four of Wands shows a happy family situation where there is harmony. While these things are good, there is also the attitude of confronting everything with a war-like disposition.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY- 18 FEBRUARY)

There are good chances of renovation, buying real estate or making plans for changes in your living space. The Three of Pentacles shows that money is going to be spent on investments and the future rather than wasteful expenditure. Also, whatever you are planning is going to take about three to four months’ time. The Two of Pentacles shows that to do all of the above, you will have to do some budgeting and see how best you can utilise your money.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY- 20 MARCH)

Journeys on work and other associated activities are likely in the week ahead. The Six of Wands shows the drive and passion for the kind of work you do. It can be hectic – but nothing you cannot manage. The Emperor shows the presence of a strong individual who guides you along the way, especially when work gets complicated. It is also time in between all this to be able to take short breaks to recharge yourself. Be carefree, without the burdens of everyday life.