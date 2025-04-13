Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

The Ace of Wands indicates a strong desire to surge forward when it comes to work. This ace also shows tremendous talent so supported by the universe that you can win them all. However, the Five of Wands suggests that you go about your work and order in a manner that gets people irritated and non-cooperative. It is important to work in harmony to fulfill targets. The Angel Message is The World represented by Archangel Michael, who commends you for a job well done.

TAURUS (20 APRIL- 21 MAY)

The Queen of Wands suggests that you are very clear about what you want. You are also someone who can see people figuring out how to get to a space you have already visualised in your mind. But till that externalises in your world, you are feeling isolated from the groups you belong to. Now is the time to look at all the good. The Angel Message is The Dreamer represented by Archangel Metatron who says take the leap of faith and follow dreams.

GEMINI (21 MAY- 21 JUNE)

There is much activity, especially when it comes to exploring new avenues of revenues and opportunities. The Page of Pentacles shows that the universe favours the bold – so it is time to get out of the comfort zone. The Nine of Cups shows a degree of happy circumstances and for you to be grateful for most things in your life. The Angel Message is Balance as represented by Archangel Zadkiel who tells you about the need for balance, moderation, cooperation and compromise.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

Ambitions are strong and there are many creative endeavours you are wanting to do. Still there is only that much one can do – so the best way forward is to take one thing at a time. This is indicated by the Eight of Wands. The Moon is full of secrets and illusionary thought processes. If you can keep your emotions and feelings under control, you are the better for it. The Angel Message is the Three of Fire which tells you there is abundance.

LEO (23 JULY- 23 AUGUST)

The Lovers Card sets out to assure that a spousal relationship is good or perhaps on an even keel. This also puts you in a benign state of mind. The Four of Cups however shows that right now, there are many good things that you do not want to look at. Any offers of assistance are rejected simply because you feel you can do it all on your own. The Angel Message is the Queen of Water who tells you to trust your intuition.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST- 23 SEPTEMBER)

You are likely to be involved with the work of those either working for you, or who will show you some pointers about how to go about things. The Knight of Pentacles is someone who will ensure that any work is well monetised while the Page of Swords is the ideal person who comes up with novel things that can make a difference. The Angel Message is the Tenth of Earth which tells you about your happy family life and financial security.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

You are going through what is the process of utilising the best of your resources – money. Earlier, you might not have thought so much about spending on things, but now, you are looking to spend on the quality of life you can get. The Four of Pentacles is indicative of this. The Knight of Cups shows journeys regarding new interesting projects that are coming up. The Angel Message is the Page of Fire that says there is news of exciting new endeavors.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

You could be feeling lonely despite being with people. You seek the grace of the divine to allow these feelings to pass. You are going through an uncertain phase and you are not willing to be with people who are likely to question you. The Hermit is the card that indicates that. The Ten of Swords reflects the frustration you are feeling, though things are going as planned. The Angel Message is the Six of Air which tells you that things are looking up.

SAGITARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

You are very sure that now is the time to make all decisions from the head instead of emotion – which the Three of Swords indicates. The Six of Swords shows you to be in a compromising situation where you don’t want to rock the boat – this could pertain to your primary relationship with a spouse. You are going in a direction and you trust that your partner also follows. The Angel Message is the Page of Air. There are delays or changes.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER- 20 JANUARY)

It is going to be a magical week ahead if the plans of The Divine pan out well. The Wheel of Fortune comes to tell you that luck is turning in your favour and if things go down now, they will all go up pushing you into a special space. The Ace of Cups shows emotional fulfillment which you can enhance by being extra grateful. The Angel Message is Unity representing Archangel Sandalphon who asks you to use the traditional viewpoints or methods.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY- 18 FEBRUARY)

The King of Cups shows the presence of a strong male individual who has a say in everything you do. He does not control, but is the one who is like a compass to you. This person is also the one who provides you with emotional stability. The Ten of Cups therefore shows a happy home. Whoever comes to your home partakes of your good cheer and good vibrations. The Angel Message is the Five of Fire which says to avoid competing goals.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY- 20 MARCH)

Being generous is part of your nature and you try to do as much good as you can. The Six of Pentacles is indicative of this and you lead by example on how to give without ego. The Queen of Cups however indicates emotional highs and lows. You know you are in a good position, but the emotional turmoil is intrusive which makes you frustrated. The Angel Message is The Moon representing Archangel Haniel tells you to release fears that hold you back.