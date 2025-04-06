Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March – 20 April)

The Eight of Swords indicates a feeling of being tied down and frustration over things not going your way. Sometimes these are tests to see whether you are really invested in these and how much you want them to work. It is probably to do with your ideas not being accepted. The Hermit therefore is in line with your mindset now as you tend to withdraw and feel like you are dealing with things on your own and feel lonely and misunderstood.

TAURUS (20 April – 21 May)

There are strong personalities in your life who are emotionally stable and give you good directions. You may not like what is being told to you, but this is indeed good pointers about life and it will help you in the long run. The King of Cups is an indication of this. The Three of Swords shows that it is time for you to work with your mind rather than your heart and make logical clear-cut decisions. Innovative solutions need to be found.

GEMINI (21 May – 21 June)

Arguments, hostility and some ill will are in the air and it is best that you ignore all of that and go on with your business in as calm a manner as possible. The Seven of Wands shows this could be primarily in the area of work. The Two of Pentacles indicates a conservative approach to money and money matters. You now feel or rather think twice before spending on things which you didn't earlier. But otherwise most things are in place.

CANCER (21 June – 23 July)

The week ahead is all about the burden of work. The Eight of Wands shows that you are involved and are talented in many things which you utilise to make a mark. While the Ten of Wands shows that taking on too many things can also be draining. Further ideas and plans that you have in your head will take probably four to five months to show results- all the work you are doing will pay dividends around that time frame.

LEO (23 July – 23 August)

Now is that time when you are carefree and go on explorative journeys. The Fool card shows that there is a slight feeling of throwing caution to the winds so that you can be as free as the birds that fly. The Queen of Swords shows you to be clear headed about what you want and where you wish to be and most of your decisions seem to be well thought out. There are journeys ahead especially for the youngsters in your life.

VIRGO (23 August – 23 September)

All that you are going through is about learning lessons and therefore an educational experience. Also you could be formally doing some courses or study sessions to expand your knowledge. The High Priestess comes here to inform you about this aspect of your life. The Ten of Pentacles shows money power and abundance in your life- there is enough and more for you to enjoy in all ways possible. There is also the family support that spills over as abundance in many ways.

LIBRA (23 September – 23 October)

There are changes in the air for many of you born under this sign. It could signal a move to other places or it could mean that the kind of life you have been living till now will change into something that is good for you. The Nine of Wands shows passion to do things well. There are multiple things you can do- but it would be wise to do one or two things well and to the best of your abilities.

SCORPIO (23 October – 22 November)

All is well in your world and that is what you have earned for now. The World card shows that things are moving in the right direction and while it could be routine, it is still better than having too many ups and downs. The World card also brings in a spell of good things that makes you feel very deserving of it all. The Six of Wands indicates a bit of preoccupation with the younger lot in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November – 22 December)

Are you in two minds about something? Or that you have two things you want to execute and don’t know which one to choose? Either way, you are debating and speculating which direction to head. This is the Two of Swords which is primarily to do with your thoughts and ideas. The Empress shows that women rule your life right now and they seem to be the ones holding things together. Emotionally you are in a better place than before – this is also empowering.

CAPRICORN (22 December – 20 January)

Right now, you could be feeling overwhelmed by the weight of your emotions and feelings- indicated by the Temperance card. While you deal with it all, remember that there is this light at the end of the tunnel and all you need is to go with the flow. The Page of Pentacles shows new projects and directions that require you to put your attention to, and also for everything to be financially rewarding. You have the support of someone who is strong and wealthy.

AQUARIUS (20 January – 18 February)

There is a kind of an invisible ruling person in your life, who you have a strong bond with. The Emperor shows you to be in the company of someone who leads the way. The Sun is a card indicating the brightness of young people who shine through the clouds with their work and presence. It also shows the limelight and attention they enjoy. It is a harmonious time with your significant other and this reflects in all activities which you both enjoy together.

PISCES (18 February – 20 March)

Strength is what you require right now and Strength is the card that has come as an advice for many of you born under this sign. Keeping emotions and feelings under control is the best thing for now and that action will help you go with the flow instead of resisting it. The Chariot shows journeys and things going well particularly while travelling. Yet, you feel alone even in present company – try looking at the good things and forget those that make you unhappy.