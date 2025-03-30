Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

CHENNAI: ARIES (20 March – 20 April)

When things are complicated, then it is best to let go and allow things to sort out on their own. This is indicated by two cards- the Hanged Man and The Fool. The Hanged Man is showing situations that are complex, requiring out of the box thinking to bring in solutions. The Fool card that tells you that what you cannot control, let it take over. The fool card is asking you to be carefree and maybe even go on an explorative trip.

TAURUS (20 April – 21 May)

The Ace of Pentacles brings the best out of you! It shows money and a clear indication of better times ahead. It shows you the path to a better life with positive thinking and also ensuring that you do not go down the rabbit hole. The Knight of Pentacles shows that someone you are invested in emotionally, will start moving towards great new directions. There is money inflow as well as good work. There could be journeys that are explorative in nature.

GEMINI (21 May – 21 June)

It is the work and direction of the younger lot in your life that will keep you preoccupied. It is about the way they work and how they complete projects, which is important to you. This is the Knight of Wands who is like a warrior who goes about everything like it is a battle to be won. Sometimes this approach makes you frustrated simply because tact and diplomacy are the keys to successful negotiations as indicated by the Nine of Swords.

CANCER (21 June – 23 July)

The Four of Cups shows a kind of refusal to see the truth as it is being presented to you. This is an opportunity actually to set things right in a manner that will ensure that your life goes well. Suggestions and inputs might be missed because of stubbornness. The Four of Swords shows that plans you have in mind will fructify in about four to five months’ time. Patience is important now – expect only the best and the best will come.

LEO (23 July – 23 August)

The Moon Card emerges to indicate mood swings and also preoccupied with thoughts that are not likely to come true, but gives you the nuisance value and not letting you to be at peace. It will eat away your core if you are not working on quieting the mind. The Page of Swords shows how the youngsters you are interacting with are on a roll when it comes to ideas, creativity and a desire to excel at what they do.

VIRGO (23 August – 23 September)

There is plenty of abundance, money and all things good as the Ten of Pentacles is indicating. There is money coming in from work, family sources and other investments made earlier. And there is some degree of emotional satisfaction in doing things that are close to your heart. The Ace of Cups shows that you rise above everything to engage with the happiness also being offered to you by life. Yet, you don’t see life going in the way you wish it to.

LIBRA (23 September – 23 October)

You are right now in a position to be able to do anything you please. It means that you have the situation and also the solutions that can bring you what you desire. Like a Magician and that is the card that has come for you initially. All five elements are within your reach to be able to contain the whole world. Use this to bring your potential to its fullest. But first have forbearance, and understanding that everything takes time to bloom.

SCORPIO (23 October – 22 November)

The Knight of Cups shows you to be working with young energetic souls who are on the same path as you. The Knight of Cups shows emotional stability while doing different things. However, you are fighting to be heard and seen as the Seven of Wands shows. The field you are in is crowded and you wish to be seen as the best. That will happen when you let go of resistance -things take time for people to see who you truly are.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November – 22 December)

Women are primary in your life and there are strong, self-willed ones in your life that you have to work along with for harmony. The Queen of Pentacles shows the money power they hold. Sometimes that is probably why you want to run away as your thoughts are not very supportive of letting go. The Seven of Swords shows you being silently frustrated and wanting to hide somewhere. You tend to believe that life is a battle to be won- which is not.

CAPRICORN (22 December – 20 January)

It seems contradictory that all is well in your world and things are going well. Yet, you feel workwise there is hostility and differences of opinion that takes joy away from the good things that are also going on simultaneously. That Wheel of Fortune shows a good life and what could have been down are now on the upswing – the Five of Wands shows the hostile side to it all where you are being pushed to fight for your place primarily at work.

AQUARIUS (20 January – 18 February)

The Five of Cups can make you feel isolated- perhaps that is how you feel. The Five of Cups shows this and the Ten of Cups shows that in your own way, you are quite fulfilled family wise. That is the dichotomy you are going through. The feelings are mixed and some days, you are able to handle it, some days not so well. There are changes coming up in your life and while they will be good for you, it could also be disruptive.

PISCES (18 February – 20 March)

Because of the presence of a strong emotionally balanced person in your life, you are about to have a good time with family and friends. The King of Cups shows that a male figure is good with strong firm decisions, and that makes your life so much easier. The Three of Cups indicates a happy time where you will be with people you like to be with. Make the best of this time as such things are becoming rarer by the day.