Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March – 20 April)

There is travel indicated- probably overseas and at work. The Three of Wands suggests a driven person, whose ambition is to conquer the world with skill and passion. You keep looking for potential opportunities. The Three of Pentacles indicates a waiting time of about three to four months for plans and projects to materialise. The Angel Message for this week is the Three of Earth- which means there is creativity, recognition and plenty of scope to be a team player.

TAURUS (20 April – 21 May)

Major change is coming up for those born under this sign. And this change could be uncomfortable as it will push you out of your comfort zone and this is something you resist mostly. That is the Tower card that tells you this. The Devil card shows a good partnership between two people and it mostly alludes to a marriage of someone close to you. The Angel Message is the Ace of Fire which says there is career advancement.

GEMINI (21 May – 21 June)

The Six of Cups shows emotional fulfillment and being sought after by all kinds of people and the Nine of Cups indicates that you are in a happy space with nice and kind people. Both these allude to the emotional state of mind, which can either make you feel it is all worth living or not. The Angel Message is The High Priestess which says to listen to your intuition and have patience. All that you want is around the corner.

CANCER (21 June – 23 July)

Time to learn and understand the great nuance of life and all its aspects. The High Priestess comes to tell you that you have her guidance and input, and everything you go through is for self-realisation. The Knight of Wands suggests a lot of hard work done by your team members, who want to prove themselves to be better than others. The Angel Message is the Seven of Air, which says some of your plans need to be revised.

LEO (23 July – 23 August)

The Ace of Cups brings you emotional satisfaction in general. You have been sensible enough to make peace with things you cannot control. So, enjoy all that has been given in plenty. The Eight of Wands sees you refocus on your work commitments and check to see if there are new areas of exploration. The Angel Message is the King of Earth, which says it is a successful time for you. And you can confidently accept opportunities that come to you.

VIRGO (23 August – 23 September)

The coming week is about the inflow of money, abundance and opportunities. The Ace of Pentacles shows work that has become financially rewarding and satisfying in general. The Ace also ensures that you abound in prosperity. The Ten of Pentacles indicates money again – and it could come through many sources including family wealth. Now is when people will crowd around you for gains. The Angel Message is the Ace of Water, which says there is a resurgence of a relationship and some new beginnings.

LIBRA (23 September – 23 October)

You have become careful when it comes to expenses. You have also realised the value of solid savings. The Four of Pentacles is indicative of that. The World card shows happiness and the life that you lead is to your liking. Everything seems to be on the upswing and it only gets better and better as you go along. The Angel Message is the Ten of Fire, which shows a lot of work for you. Watch out for stress-related health concerns.

SCORPIO (23 October – 22 November)

Ambitions are high within you and the Ace of Wands shows that whatever you decide to do, the universe has your back and will prod you to move to places that you might not even have considered till now. The Ten of Cups shows a happy family environment, where you are in a sort of contented space. The Angel Message is Strength, that represents Archangel Ariel who says you have great inner strength. And for your own sake release harsh judgements of others.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November – 22 December)

You could be very frustrated with things right now. And it is all in your head, with no means of sharing your fears and anxieties with anyone. The Nine of Swords shows an overactive anxious mind that stresses about almost everything. The Fool tells you to enjoy your life and be easy about everything. There is no need to take all stuff seriously. The Angel Message is the Eight of Water, which says you wish to move on from many things.

CAPRICORN (22 December – 20 January)

You will tend to be very careful of your spending patterns. There is the fear that if you overdo it, then this resource will close in on you. There are journeys to be made. The Magician shows that you can do whatever you choose to do should you want it enough. The Angel Message is the Page of Earth which says there is good news about financial matters. And now is when you might want to do more challenging things.

AQUARIUS (20 January – 18 February)

The Queen of Swords indicates a strong vibrant personality that speaks of leadership, determination and a mind that is razor sharp. You are in command of all that is around you and also those who look up to you for favours or inputs. The Star card shows how well regarded you are by people and even those strangers who get charmed by your demeanour. The Angel Message is Awakening- representing Archangel Gabriel, who says look at things from a different perspective.

PISCES (18 February – 20 March)

The Eight of Cups shows some amount of disgust with the world around you and some people who disappoint you. You would rather retire to some distant place and not have to deal with them. The Seven of Wands indicates hostility, arguments and differences of opinions which can be draining. Even small things will prove challenging and it is best you keep your temper under control. The Angel Message is The Star representing Archangel Jophiel, who says happy times are ahead.