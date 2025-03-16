Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

CHENNAI: ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

The Knight of Pentacles shows that increased activities of those in the younger age group in terms of work- and work-related activities- could be travel, signing or going in for new directions. And the Knight of Swords indicates all his will be done with zeal and complete concentration. It will seem like preparing for a battle that you are determined to win at all cost. Clearly this is the way to forge ahead as the universe is also supportive of all your endeavors.

TAURUS (20 APRIL- 21 MAY)

Trying hard not to feel frustrated as many things are about to change. The Ten of Swords shows the weight of your thoughts that seem to weigh you down but the Page of Swords indicates new directions, new ideas, collaborations and looking ahead with clarity. There is overseas travel indicated and this will also include new ideas for future plans of expansion. Look out for like minded individuals who are looking to do similar things that will enable you to forge faster ahead.

GEMINI (21 MAY- 21 JUNE)

Money wise, all is good at this point in time where savings are plenty. The Ten of Pentacles shows abundance to be able to lead the kind of life you want. The Ace of Sword indicates a strong purpose for all your plans. You are clear about all of them and you are also being supported by the universe. Meanwhile, there is increased harmony between you and your significant other and it is a time to reinforce all that is important as a partnership.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

The Devil card comes to tell you that willy-nilly, you are in a partnership that can seem claustrophobic at times. At other times, it makes you feel secure having this person looking out for you. Yet, there is also a price to pay to deal with all the demands of this relationship. The Magician indicates skills and talent that can see you through anything – situation, people and other sticky situations. Money wise, a lot of it is being accumulated for the future.

LEO (23 JULY- 23 AUGUST)

Your mind could be under strain- you could be overthinking, or generally not being sure of yourself. This is the Moon Card that alludes to a wavering mind that does not allow to make proper decisions. Again, the Two of Swords shows the same trend of not being able to decide on what course of action to take. For about a year or so, things will be such that there will be plenty of emotional equanimity and calmness regardless of what is going on.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST- 23 SEPTEMBER)

Abundance, being someone who you know will steer you carefully to the desired destination and being on top of things are highlighted for the week ahead. The Seven of Pentacles shows money power that is there in your life. The Six of Wands shows the comfortable state you are in, when it comes to certain relationships. While they are not perfect, it's best for now and also no point in rocking the boat this time. Things more or less are on your terms.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

You are at odds with the work you do- while you know you are good at it, you want something more as you are able to do many things equally well. That is the Seven of Wands telling you that you must be able to sort out what interests you the most and then take that up. All things will fall into place. Any plans you have will show up in about three to four months’ time as the Three of Pentacles is showing.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

Big changes are coming in your life where you will be doing things out of the ordinary and making you look at everything in a different perspective. The Tower shows that the old will give way to the new way and your growth is tied to these changes. The Wheel of Fortune tells you that life is going a full circle and there are only good things ahead. Ambitions and desires are riding high and you will be pursuing many things with great enthusiasm.

SAGITARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

Being guided and protected is what is currently happening in your life now. The Hierophant is like the guru or king or a strong mentor who helps you make good decisions and overlooks your moves in a protective manner. The King of Cups shows how the presence of a strong male enhances the quality of life and all that you do. There is emotional stability and also a good head when it comes to making tricky decisions for yourself and for those around you.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER- 20 JANUARY)

The King of Pentacles is someone who is a strong presence in your life earning you abundant money and all good things that you deem fit for living. Having such support in your life is a good thing, especially when it comes to future plans. Again, The Emperor shows his steady and strong presence in your life giving you the needed impetus for forging ahead in life with confidence. It is also important for you to self-introspect and thank the blessings you have.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY- 18 FEBRUARY)

Life is feeling settled as you are going about your routine in a passive manner. Passive because this seems to be more peaceful than working yourself up over trivial things. The Nine of Cups shows emotional fulfillment and also a sense of achievement over the important things in life. The Five of Pentacles asks you to think of abundance. There is a sense of being alone. However, most of the time it is something only you can deal with from the inside.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY- 20 MARCH)

The younger lot will be off on their next phase of journey when it comes to work and studies as the Knight of Wands is showing. You are a focused person who knows what needs to be done and how important it is not to procrastinate. The King of Wands shows the steady presence of a person who is like a leader in the field, who can help with your own career goals. However, it is important to keep your emotions under control.