Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES

As the year ends, you can look forward to fulfillment of many of the goals you have. As always, new beginnings have great new potential, and it is up to you to make the best of what comes along. The Wheel of Fortune is also helping by showing that what felt like being down is now on the upswing and looks for opportunities at every corner. The Eight of Wands shows plenty of ambitions that should fuel you through the year ahead.

TAURUS

Financially, you are on top of things with money abundance and opportunities. The Nine of Pentacles shows that you have worked hard to be in this position and now you can sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labor. The Four of Pentacles indicates a mindset that does not allow you to spend freely. The element of cautiousness is always there and you weigh every purchase with careful examination. You don’t really have to worry as you will invariably do the right thing.

GEMINI

Family and other important elements in your life are in place right now. The Nine of Cups indicates a certain satisfaction with most things in life. There could be small things that are not falling into place, but they will as the days go by. The Queen of Pentacles indicates a strong position of power, especially if there is money power. You are pretty much on top of things and if that is in your own personal world, then that is good enough.

CANCER

The appearance of The Tower shows major changes coming along in 2025. These can be disruptive initially, but they are needed to enable you to forge ahead in new directions. The Tower usually brings down all the old, and paves the way for new and unusual things to take place in an act of rebuilding your life. The Four of Wands suggests a happy time when it comes to family gathering and celebrations. Make the most of this time when everyone gathers around.

LEO

It is always somehow the presence of a strong male individual that gives you direction and a joint purpose in life. The King of Swords shows that this is the presence that makes your life go around. The Sun card indicates children doing well and bringing joy and light into your life. This is one of the best things of your life right now. However, while all this is on the good side, you also need to keep your emotions under control.

VIRGO

You are in that phase of your life where you don’t find satisfaction. You are one of the lucky few who has everything one could ask for materially. Yet, there is that emptiness that makes you feel like there is nothing worthwhile. The Hermit is the card that shows this part, while the Devil Card indicates lots of relationships that you are bound to for a shorter period of time. It’s a bondage and a bond you cannot do without.

LIBRA

It is a happy family life right now. You are having a very companionable time with all the right elements of family and friends. The Ten of Cups also shows an emotionally happy time where not much can disturb your equanimity. The Judgement card however requests you to take a second look at your life and also to do a lot of self-introspection so that when 2025 dawns, you are on the right track of goals and wishes for the future.

SCORPIO

The time is such that you will shine brightly for all the work you do. The Sun card shows limelight and attention. You will be sought after to be the leader in the field of your competence. The Seven of Pentacles shows money and abundance at your disposal and you can then afford to sit back and enjoy all the fruits of your labor. Yet you feel a sense of frustration that things are not progressing at the speed you want.

SAGITTARIUS

Money is not an issue at this point as there is plenty for you and for all your needs in the near future. The Ten of Pentacles shows money has flown in through various sources, including family resources. Yet you are not feeling like on top of the world as the Five of Cups is showing. There is a feeling of being isolated and a hard lesson learnt that is still making you feel edgy and angry in parts.

CAPRICORN

The Five of Swords shows that you are in the flight mode where you feel unless and if you strike first, you won’t have the upper hand. A lot can be achieved with peace and calmness. The Moon card however shows you to be moody and temperamental at times which is also to do with the movement of the moon and its effect on people. You could also be sensing some changes coming your way that can be a bit unsettling.

AQUARIUS

Abundance is a mindset, and if you continue to remain in a poverty mindset, then you are never likely to feel fulfilled. The Five of Pentacles shows that you are constantly wondering if there is enough money. There is, but you have to be convinced by this thought instead of thinking there is a scarcity. The Seven of Cups shows unrealistic expectations from people and situations around you. This is not practical as people have their own ways of doing things.

PISCES

All of life is a learning experience. And that is what the High Priestess is saying while you negotiate things. If formal education is over, then whatever comes next is learning of what goes on in this process called life. The High Priestess also encourages you to learn languages to stave off any memory loss. The Two of Swords shows indecision when it comes to ideas that you want to implement. Avoid arguments when it comes to mundane matters with those around you.