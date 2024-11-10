Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

CHENNAI: The wonders of cinnamon cannot be stated enough. It is used in rituals relating to prosperity. Sprinkling cinnamon in your wallet or around your kitchen can attract financial blessings.

Take a cinnamon stick. Write 199621147 on it with a green pen to attract money. Then take a currency note- preferably 100 or more - wrap it around the stick with a red ribbon. Carry it in your wallet, purse or keep it in the south-east corner of your home.

Also on the first of every month stand in front of your house or shop and blow cinnamon from your right hand into the house saying , “I am allowing prosperity and abundance into my house.’’ Do not wash your hands immediately!

Let the powder stay around for 24 hours.

ARIES

While ambitions and work are good, there is a lot of overthinking going on when it comes to what you want to achieve. The Two of Swords shows indecision weighing on you about what to choose. Only when you sit with a calm mind, the options will become clear. The Ten of Swords again shows multiple thoughts that could keep you from feeling fulfilled. You could be feeling pinned down by what is going on; you are rather subjecting yourself to resignation.

TAURUS

Feeling you are tied up and not being able to move, are somethings that are purely in your mind- sort of self-imposed. The Eight of Swords shows that you are restricting yourself and once you start to see things clearly, you will realise that you can do whatever you choose. The Queen of Swords endorses this as she is someone who stands for strength, clarity and power. Use this to forge ahead and do not limit yourself in any way.

GEMINI

Poverty in plenty is your mindset right now. Focus more on all that is there instead of what is not there because where you put your energy, is what will grow. It is the tendency of all to only look at what is not there- and this will only make this lack grow. The Five of Pentacles tells you this. The Page of Pentacles indicates good things for those in the younger age group-whether it is work or achievement of goals it will be done well.

CANCER

With the appearance of the Moon card, there are fluctuations in the mind about most things. The mind will keep you engaged with most thoughts that are non-productive and fuel the fears and anxiety you already have. It is best not to pay any attention. The Fool therefore makes sense as this card is telling you to let go and try to be as carefree as possible. Experiment, travel and generally allow life to happen instead of trying to control outcomes.

LEO

By all means, the week ahead is good in terms of emotional fulfillment and the drive to achieve all that you have in mind. The Ace of Cups shows rising above water and being happy with your surroundings. This also means that you are on a good wicket as far as your emotions are concerned. The Ace of Wands shows the ambitious drive you have to be able to make a mark on the world. There is harmony on the homefront.

VIRGO

Being in the limelight is kind of your time now. The Star card appears to show that you get attention and will be looked at by someone who has achieved many things. The Three of Swords tells you to act with your mind rather than your heart. And if both are aligned, there is no one to match you. Dealing with materialistic things emotionally is counterproductive. There is much you have so ensure you focus on those than on what is not there.

LIBRA

A lot of work goals and emotional satisfaction come from people, especially males who will lead you to your goals. The King of Wands shows that you are protected and guided by someone who is like a leader in the field you are interested in. The Judgement card asks you to self-introspect and also be in gratitude. When you do that, you will find all that riches you seek are within your reach. By around May next year, you will be on top of things.

SCORPIO

The protection of a strong ambitious male will help you negotiate all your ambitions. The King of Wands is someone who has your back. With this backing, you can achieve just about anything. However, the Judgement card asks you to examine all that you are asking for. Is it something that will truly make you happy? Sometimes what you ask for will come, but when it does, you will realise that this is not what you bargained for.

SAGITARIUS

The Ace of Swords shows clarity and steadiness of purpose in all that you do. You will be forging ahead with your plans and the preparation for all that you do will put you in the right direction. The Ten of Pentacles shows abundance coming into your life. This is through family sources or through investments made long ago. The financial abundance is growing. Everything is going in the right direction even if you don’t see it that way.

CAPRICORN

You are having a good time with family and friends as the Three of Cups is indicating. The Five of Cups shows that while there are many good things around you, there is a feeling of being alone in a crowd and relationships are not helping you feel good inside. There is an emptiness that you are trying very hard to deal with. It usually means that a lot of self-enquiry is needed. Look at your actions and what reactions they have evoked?

AQUARIUS

The Seven of Wands indicates hostilities and arguments that can be draining. You will be seen as someone who is tough and irritating, but this is not true. The Emperor shows the presence of a strong individual who is like the guiding force in your life. This person is someone you respect and also look up to for all important things. Look at everything that comes your way as a learning experience. You continue to learn even academically.

PISCES

Feeling tired, drained and frustrated? That is because you are overthinking things and also stressing over small things. The Nine of Swords shows the many things you are imagining and making yourself stressed out and feeling like everything is collapsing around you. This could also be because there are major changes coming in your life and that can also be uncomfortable and painful initially. The Death card comes to tell you that no matter what, this is essential to growth and development.