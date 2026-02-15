Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

Having good times is indicated for the week ahead. There will be gatherings. This is the Three of Cups, indicating this. There are things to celebrate. So, if you have been waiting for some things to happen, it’s likely that they will happen now. The Seven of Cups, however, shows that it is better to have low expectations of people and situations. Or there is disappointment on the way. Work can get stressful as you are trying to do many things all at once.