Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

Here is the tarot reading for February 16-22
Having good times is indicated for the week ahead. There will be gatherings. This is the Three of Cups, indicating this. There are things to celebrate. So, if you have been waiting for some things to happen, it’s likely that they will happen now. The Seven of Cups, however, shows that it is better to have low expectations of people and situations. Or there is disappointment on the way. Work can get stressful as you are trying to do many things all at once.
A good week by all means, with children doing well, additions to the family, justice prevailing over situations, and new projects and collaborations on the horizon. The Sun card brings light, with the young ones doing well and bringing name and fame. The Justice card brings to the fore that your wait for things to go your way is literally around the card. Around May or June, new projects and associations are indicated. You could be starting something new not thought of before.
There are travels to new places and in search of new avenues for revenue-making. The Six of Wands shows drive and ambition to make it to the big league, and you are willing to go that extra mile. The Chariot also somewhat indicates similar things – travel and also going in the right direction. All you need to do now is not let your mind be swayed by negative thoughts and doubts about your capacity and the kind of work you can achieve.
Doing too much all at the same time can be draining. Productivity is most likely to suffer if Rome is to be built in one day. The Ten of Wands shows that you are handling far too many things, and this is counterproductive. Take one thing at a time to be able to do justice to your work. The Nine of Wands follows a similar trend of thought where you are capable of doing many things, but you must choose one or two.
The Ten of Swords shows an overactive mind that is giving you a lot of stress, thinking about many things. This also makes you feel pinned down in a situation not of your making. Neither are you able to accept it nor are you able to solve it. The Three of Pentacles indicates new plans for the house, acquirements or renovations. You will be helped by efficient people. By November / December, you will see one youngster moving in a new direction.
The week ahead is a great one, going by the cards drawn. The Six of Cups shows that you will be attracting people, seeking you out, and generally being popular and admired. The Ace of Pentacles brings you fortunes and finances that open new doors. Ensure you do not lose any opportunity to make a big difference with your creative work. When it comes to money and power, you are on top of things, and more is on the way.
The week ahead will be full of work, creative drive and ideas that you are thinking about turning into a reality. The Eight of Wands shows that all the ideas you have are all workable and financially strong if translated into projects. Go for them one by one. The World card comes to support you in all your ventures. There is travel coming up – overseas- and it will also bring new opportunities along. This will be like a recce, where you will first explore.
The Five of Swords shows aggressive behaviour, especially when it comes to those you work with and ideate with. If possible, deal with people in a gentle manner so that they will fall in line easily. The Ten of Cups indicates a happy family life where the personal life is on an even keel, and there is emotional balance. Given your personality- which is one of great clarity and strength – you will be on top of things no matter how things look for you.
There is a good chance that you are feeling out of sorts and somewhat isolated from familiar things. This is the Five of Cups, indicating this and that there are also many good things in your life. The Four of Swords shows that some plans and ideas you have are going to take about four to five months to show results. You tend to fight for what you want and don’t mind coming across as tough. Not the most productive way of getting things done.
Relationships feel heavy and draining, especially the ones where they are long-term commitments and important in the scheme of your daily life. The Devil shows that some of them can be claustrophobic and annoying, too. The Knight of Swords shows much activity in the work area, where there will be a need to travel and move about a lot to get things done. There is also a feeling of being pinned down and frustrated with all that is going on in life.
The Three of Swords shows a head-overheart kind of person. All decisions at this time are made out of practicality. Even otherwise, you tend to be like this. The Queen of Cups indicates emotional yo-yo, where one day is not like the other mood-wise. You tend to feel strongly about most things, and there does not seem to be a mid-way approach to your emotions and feelings. That said, you are clear about what you want to achieve and get done.
Don’t fall prey to the dictates of the mind, which will happen quite often. This, combined with differing opinions, can make life quite disturbing and unsettling. And do not be a people pleaser. That is the Moon card that indicates this. The Tower comes to tell you there are going to be big changes in your life – things will feel different. This can add to your feelings of being unsettled. Take what others offer you, even if you cannot see the goodness in them.