Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

Here is the tarot reading for February 9 -15
When it comes to emotional well-being, it is a good time with the Ace of Cups showing a steady and calm approach. The Universe adds to your sense of well-being by arranging events and people to your liking. The High Priestess indicates that you are going through a learning curve when it comes to understanding people. If you are looking to do courses to enhance your career, now is the time. The Angel Message is the Seven of Earth, showing that seeds have been well planted.
There are certain relationships you are not able to get out of. The habitual practice of getting together and being in the circles you are used to is beginning to feel like chains, and you are unable to stay or break away. But the World card tells you that you are doing fine and will always be fine, considering that you make up your entire world. The Angel Message is the Six of Earth, where there are gifts of money, time and effort.
The Emperor card signifies the presence of a strong male, who is the guiding force in your life. He rules, period! That could bring about frustration and sometimes desperation about how you want things to be, and that may not fall in line with what you are being told to do. The Nine of Swords shows your ideas are sometimes dismissed. The Angel Card is Balance, corresponding to Archangel Zadkiel, which tells you about the need for balance, moderation, cooperation and compromise.
Right now, things are on the mend or getting better enough for you to feel good about life in general. The Nine of Cups shows that you are feeling more comfortable. The Death Card comes to indicate great big changes in your life, and this will bring some collateral damage, but in the end, it will all be for the better. The Angel Message is the Seven of Air that shows plans need revision. And there is more going on than meets the eye.
The week ahead will bring focus to the youngsters in your life, particularly sons, if there are any. Their work, ideas and plans are something you are also invested in. The Page of Swords shows new ideas about to be implemented, while the Knight of Wands indicates ambition and new directions in the work being done. The Angel Message is The Chariot, which shows movement and also corresponds to Archangel Metatron, showing important achievements and public recognition. Self-discipline and willpower are important.
The five of pentacles shows a poverty mindset. There is actually plenty for which you have to express gratitude constantly, but you are unable to see the good that is there. You are also facing a tricky situation, as the Hanged Man suggests, and you are reeling under its impact. Think out of the box and be prepared to be brave. The Angel Message is The Empress, corresponding to Archangel Gabriel, who lavishes abundance. Find ways to nurture yourself and others.
Ambitions, drive and success are all rolled into one big thing for most of you, and you will find support from those around you as well as The Universe. The Ace of Wands shows a great career and new opportunities coming your way, so make the most of it all. The Magician is also an encouraging card that indicates you can do anything you set your mind to. The Angel Message is Unity corresponding to Archangel Sandalphon, who encourages traditional viewpoints or methods.
One of the best times of your life is ahead as you are getting to do all that you love and are fully supported by The Universe. The Ace of Pentacles shows abundance, money and new opportunities coming your way soon. And the Ten of Cups indicates an emotionally fulfilled phase in your life as far as family and close people are concerned. The Angel Message is The Emperor corresponding to Archangel Michael, that show organisation, logic, structure, discipline and leadership.
Whatever plans and ideas you have in mind are going to need money, and also, there is a time frame when they can all happen. It would take about three to four months to see reality, and you also need monetary help. This is the Three of Pentacles, that show things are in motion, along with people who will support you well. The Nine of Wands shows tremendous passion and drive. The Angel Message is the Six of Fire, which assures you victory in all that you do.
Everything gets justice. It might be delayed, but never denied. Our timelines and the Universal timelines are usually not on the same page. The Justice card comes to tell you that everything will work out. Don’t be impatient. The Three of Cups shows celebrations and get-togethers, which bring cheer and good times. The Angel Message is the Ace of Air, which indicates the beginning of brilliant new ideas and inspirations. It will also show the truth of any situation that needs clarity.
You are a strong, ambitious person who won’t give up easily. The Queen of Wands shows a person of drive and curiosity. You are no pushover, and you will get what you set out to seek. The King of Swords indicates the presence of a strong male who has ideas and is dominant in his own way. Somehow, these two streams of thought have to find a middle ground. The Angel Message is the Eight of Fire, which shows events moving at a fast pace.
The Eight of Swords shows that what you think and want to put out there is not finding takers, and that makes you feel like you are hemmed in. You tie yourself up in knots to make yourself heard. The Judgement card comes to tell you to live in gratitude, as this is a game-changer, and things flow smoothly. The Angel Message is the Page of Earth, where there will be good news about financial matters. Now you would like to do something more challenging.