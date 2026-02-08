Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

SAGITARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

Whatever plans and ideas you have in mind are going to need money, and also, there is a time frame when they can all happen. It would take about three to four months to see reality, and you also need monetary help. This is the Three of Pentacles, that show things are in motion, along with people who will support you well. The Nine of Wands shows tremendous passion and drive. The Angel Message is the Six of Fire, which assures you victory in all that you do.