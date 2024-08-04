Tarot: On the Cards

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

You could be in two minds about something important- probably to do with work-related activity. It is something you will be stressing over the outcome. The Two of Swords shows the indecisiveness of what you need to do while the Six of Wands indicates the work that is coming up your way which needs to be taken up on a firm footing. It will involve travel. Whatever you decide, will be the right one.

TAURUS (20 APRIL - 21 MAY)

Plenty of celebrations are coming up in the week ahead and there are a lot of greetings and spending time with loved ones. The Three of Cups shows this. The Three of Pentacles indicates a three-month time where there could be renovations, purchases of real estate or buying a new home. There is also a time frame that shows the materialization of some goals you have in mind. On the home front, there is a happy time with harmony.

GEMINI (21 MAY - 21 JUNE)

It is a good time for the achievers in the family. Youngsters will do well and achieve their goals and dreams. The Knight of Wands shows determination and grit. It also shows travel which will prove to be fruitful in the long run. The Eight of Cups, however, indicates a tendency to hide and want to keep away from the glare of others. This could stem from a desire to isolate yourself from politics and drama.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

The time you are going through is one of looking inward to find the answers to the puzzling situation. The Judgement card comes to tell you to introspect and look at your words and deeds, and then see why you are in situations. Nothing happens by chance and there are no coincidences. The Emperor comes to assure that you are supported in the best possible ways. This is the backbone of the good times you will get later.

LEO (23 JULY - 23 AUGUST)

You are strong and in command of your immediate environment. At least that is how you come across to others who admire and look up to your strength of thoughts and clarity. The Queen of Swords shows someone who is all this and more. Meanwhile, the children in the family will shine as The Sun card indicates, and the littlest ones will be the ones providing joy. There is support from strong male energies.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 23 SEPTEMBER)

The Ace of Wands indicates strong ambitions being fulfilled in ways you never thought of. Opportunities come knocking on your doors. The Ace also shows success in your endeavours and ensures that your ideas find their way to monetary benefits too. And that is endorsed by the Seven of Pentacles. This will make you feel secure about the financial stability you have built. You can pat yourself on this aspect. Do look at everything that comes your way.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

When it comes to significant partnerships this is a good time. The Lovers card also shows the happiness you find in your partner and while this is mostly about the personal life, it could also allude to a business partner. However, overthinking can be frustrating and stressful as the Ten of Swords shows. Loosen up and relax. When it comes to work, rest assured you are on top of things and in command.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

You must know that this is a time when you need to think and act according to the dictates of your head rather than your heart. The Three of Swords shows that rationality now is mandatory. This can leave you feeling very isolated and a sense of feeling alone. The Five of Cups shows you don’t see the good around, but only see the deficiencies. You can do anything you wish should you put aside the gloom and doom feeling.

SAGITARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

Journeys, new directions and passages into unexplored areas are on the cards as the Six of Wands suggests. It is mostly to do with your passion, creativity, work and the drive you have to get things done in the best manner possible. And you also work very hard to achieve your goals and wishes as the Eight of Pentacles shows. However, sometimes you don’t see it that way. You fight against yourself and sometimes can be self-sabotaging. All the good work sometimes becomes counterproductive.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 20 JANUARY)

The Queen of Wands shows a strong driven person who will not rest till goals are not achieved. And if this is you, then good, but it could also be someone who you look up to be inspired and follow in the direction. The Devil shows relationships can feel like bondage rather than a bond especially if married, in a long-term relationship or in a significant partnership. It feels heavy and draining sometimes. Here is where you need forbearance and patience.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)

The Page of Pentacles shows new ventures and projects of those you are involved with, or you could yourself be in that situation. It however looks more like the younger lot in your life. The Page is also someone who is determined to get success and that makes you comforted. The Wheel of Fortune is ensuring that all is well in your world and that things are in place to your satisfaction. It is a time for alignment with your goals.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY - 20 MARCH)

Money decisions could dominate your thoughts in the days ahead. The Four of Pentacles shows your preoccupation with what you need to spend, and all the things you need to do with the resources you have. It also includes plans for travel that will not be cheap. And that is shown by the Three of Wands. You have travel coming up, and you need to conserve some amount so that you are not hard pressed to scrimp and save while on a holiday.