Solar Eclipse 2025 to take place today; know timings, places and where to watch live stream

CHENNAI: Stargazers and astronomy lovers are in for a cosmic delight as a partial solar eclipse will grace the skies today, marking the year’s first eclipse.

The astronomical event will be visible from several parts of the world; however, it will not be visible from any part of India.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the sun is completely covered, a partial eclipse leaves a portion of the sun visible, forming a crescent-like shape in the sky as the moon partially covers the sun.

The partial solar eclipse will occur on March 29.

While exact visibility will vary depending on location, the eclipse is expected to begin at approximately 2:20:43 PM and last until 6:13:45 PM.

This partial solar eclipse will also lead to a double sunrise, a rare sight where the sun appears to rise twice.

This happens when the Moon partially blocks the sun during an eclipse, making it look like the sun rises, dims, and then rises again as the moon moves away.

This effect is most noticeable when the eclipse happens at sunrise.

Weather conditions, like clouds or light refraction, can make the illusion even more dramatic.

For those unable to witness the event in person, several platforms, including NASA, the SLOOH Observatory, and possibly ISRO, may provide live streaming of the solar eclipse on their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.