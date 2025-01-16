Sebastian Cortés’ photo exhibition in Chennai highlights India's timeless charms

CHENNAI: What do Puducherry, Sidhpur, and Chettinad have in common? These three regions, known for their architecture and unique charm, are now among the most sought-after destinations in India. They also serve as the central themes of US-born photographer Sebastian Cortés' exhibition, Time Present, Time Past. In Chennai to showcase his work and share his journey, DT Next caught up with Sebastian to talk about his creative process and what inspired his captivating photography projects.

Sebastian’s career has always been deeply rooted in fine art photography, where he uses the camera as a tool to capture time, place, and the stories embedded in both. His passion for history and heritage was sparked early in life through visits to his grandfather’s palazzo in Venice.

“After seeing some of my earlier work, UNESCO reached out to me to photograph the Chettinad region. It had been 15 years since my last visit, and I was immediately drawn back. I’ve always been fascinated by places that have faded from the map and then later got recognised. Chettinad is one such region — full of great architecture, rich history, and stories that demand to be told,” says Sebastian.













The photographer spent several months photographing Chettinad’s 11 villages, where he was captivated by the beauty of the temples and the town's unique design. “The older homes in Chettinad are architectural marvels,” he says. His photo series on the region, titled Symmetria, celebrates the design and symmetry found in these historic homes.













His other two projects, based in Pondicherry and Sidhpur, reveal the photographer’s ability to find beauty in forgotten places. “Pondicherry, rediscovered in the 1980s, used to be a quiet retreat for foreigners. Over the last two decades, it’s become more commercialised, and the city’s character has changed significantly. Sidhpur, on the other hand, feels like a place frozen in time. Once home to the flourishing Dawoodi Bohra merchants, the town now stands largely abandoned, with mansions that tell the story of a forgotten past. It’s an architectural wonder that captures the confluence of different influences. I photographed these three regions before they became the most sought-after,” he tells DT Next.

Sebastian’s exhibition, Time Present, Time Past, is currently on display at The Folly, Amethyst, until January 17.



