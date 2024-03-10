Recipes to break your Ramzan fasting

Sheer Khurma

2 cups full-fat milk |1/2 cup fine vermicelli (loosely packed) |1/2 cup condensed milk (If adding sugar, use 1/3 cup sugar) |1/4 teaspoon rose or kewra essence 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder |5 strands saffron 2 teaspoons ghee

NUTS AND DRY FRUITS:

1 tablespoon cashews |1 tablespoon almonds |1/2 tablespoon raisins |1 tablespoon dates |1 tablespoon pistachios

Instructions

Heat 2 teaspoons of ghee in a pan, then add all the nuts and dry fruits. Fry until golden (reserve a tablespoon for garnish), then remove and set aside.

In the same pan, add 1/2 cup vermicelli and roast until golden. Set aside to cool on a plate.

In another pan, add 2 cups of full-fat milk and let it boil. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the fried dry fruits and nuts (reserve a tablespoon for garnish) and the roasted vermicelli to the pan. Mix well and cook. Since it’s fine vermicelli, it cooks in about 2 minutes, so keep an eye on it.

Add 1/2 cup condensed milk. If you’re using sugar instead, add 1/3 cup sugar.

Add 5 strands of saffron, 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder, and 1/4 teaspoon rose essence. Mix well.

Let it simmer for a few minutes until slightly thick and creamy.

NOMBU KANJI





1/2 cup raw rice (seeraga samba rice can also be used)1/8 cup moong dal |1 medium-sized onion, roughly chopped 1 medium-sized tomato, roughly chopped |1/4 cup carrot, roughly chopped | 1/4 cup mint leaves, tightly packed1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste |1 tablespoon coriander leaves, finely chopped |3 cups water |1/2 cup thin coconut milk |1/2 cup thick coconut milk | Salt to taste



SPICE POWDERS:

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder |1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder |1/4 teaspoon garam masala powder

TO TEMPER:

2 teaspoons oil |1-inch cinnamon | 2 cloves |1 whole cardamom |1 green chilli

Instructions

Rinse 1/2 cup raw rice and 1/8 cup moong dal well, drain water, and set aside to dry for 10 minutes. Then grind them together to a coarse mixture.

Heat 2 teaspoons of oil in a pressure cooker. Add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and green chilli. Add ginger garlic paste and chopped onion.

Add chopped tomato, carrot, mint leaves, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Saute until tomatoes become mushy and the raw smell disappears.

Add the coarse rice and moong dal mixture to the cooker. Pour in 3 cups of water and 1/2 cup thin coconut milk. Pressure cook for 4-5 whistles.

Once the pressure releases, open the cooker and mash the mixture well. Adjust consistency by adding more water.

Stir in 1/2 cup thick coconut milk and garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Switch off the heat. Avoid boiling after adding coconut milk.

Nombu kanji is ready. Serve hot or warm.

SAGO JELLY









1 cup milk, boiled and cooled1/2 cup condensed milk |1/2 cup sago2 tablespoons red jelly |2 tablespoons green jelly |2 tablespoons yellow jelly3 drops rose milk syrup (optional)1/4 cup fruits of your choice |2 cups water



INSTRUCTIONS

Soak sago in water for 20 minutes, then drain the water.

Boil water and add sago to it. Cook until the sago turns transparent.

Drain the water and set aside to cool. Meanwhile, prepare the jelly according to the package instructions.

Make yellow, green, and red colour jellies. Use 2 packs of yellow and red jelly mix, and mix half of the yellow jelly mix with green food colour to get green jelly. Cut them into small cubes.

In a mixing bowl, add milk and condensed milk.

Add the cooked sago and fruits to the bowl.

Add the three coloured jellies and rose milk essence (if using). Mix well.

Serve the sago jelly chilled.