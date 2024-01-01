Perfect cocktail pairings for festive delights

NEW DELHI: Everybody's at-home cocktail menu need to include these straightforward, timeless cocktails. Don't be scared to experiment with mixology and lift your mood. These simple cocktail recipes are impressive and easy to master.

Maple Old Fashioned with Dark Chocolate

Ingredients : 2 oz Lucifer’s Gold Whisky1/2 oz Maple Syrup2 dashes Angostura bittersDark chocolate - Pairing

Method: In a mixing glass, combine the Lucifer’s Gold Whisky, maple syrup, and bitters.Add ice and stir well for about 20-30 seconds.Strain the mixture into a rock glass over a large ice cube.Garnish with a small dark chocolate square on the side of the glass.

Russian Berry Blast with Plum Cake

Ingredients: 2 oz Russian Standard Vodka½ oz Lime Juice5-6 Cranberries½ Rosemary SyrupSodaRosemary sprig (Garnish)Plum Cake - Pairing

Method: In a mixing glass, combine Russian Standard Vodka, rosemary syrup, lime juice and cranberries (muddled)Add ice and shake well for 15-20 secondsStrain in a glass and top up with SodaGarnish with Cranberries/Rosemary or both

Picante Power with Tacos al Pastor

Ingredients:

2 oz 1800 Tequila Blanco½ Lime Juice1 oz Passionfruit NectarTajin MixJalapeno (Garnish)Tacos al Pastor – Pairing

Method:

In a mixing glass, combine 1800 Tequila Blanco, lime juice and passionfruit nectarAdd ice and shake well for 15-20 secondsRim the glass with tajin mix and double strain the mixtureGarnish with Jalapeno

Havana Cabana with Potato Chips

Ingredients:

2 oz Viva El Ron White Rum1 oz Orange Juice1 oz Grapefruit Juice1/3 Simple SyrupEgg White / 6 drops of Vegan FoamerOrange slice (Garnish)Potato Chips - Pairing

Method:

In a mixing glass, combine Viva El Ron, orange juice, grapefruit juice, simple syrup and egg white/vegan foamerDry Shake (without ice) for 10 seconds and then add ice in the shaker and continue to shake for another 10-15 secondsPour it into a rocks glass and garnish with a grapefruit slice