On International Tea Day, here are four uniquely delicious infusions you can try

CHENNAI: Renowned American etiquette expert Letitia Baldrige once said: "Teatime is a chance to slow down, pull back, and appreciate our surroundings." Today, on May 21, as we celebrate International Tea Day, DT Next has curated a list of various teas that you can easily prepare at home. Each tea has its unique flavour profile and health benefits.

Mulethi-Turmeric tea: This concoction uses mulethi (liquorice) powder and turmeric. Known for its immune-boosting properties and ability to regulate blood sugar levels, this tea will be an ideal choice for many. If you're not fond of the taste of mulethi, you can opt for a variation by simply making turmeric tea. Enhance the flavour by adding ginger and orange zest.

Kahwa tea infusion: Originating from Kashmir, this special blend includes cardamom, cinnamon, rose petals, and bay leaves. Beyond its ability to warm you up, Kahwa serves as a stress reliever. Moreover, this tea has good digestive properties making it a smart choice after meals.

Masala chai: A favourite for many, this tea is made using a blend of whole spices including green cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and fennel seeds. After boiling the spices in water, tea leaves and milk are added to the mix and allowed to brew. The benefits of masala tea come from the spices added to it. There are many variations to masala tea.

Apple-Cinnamon tea: Made with a blend of ginger, cinnamon, red apples, and honey, this tea helps digestion. Apple tea is a traditional beverage in Turkey. This aromatic tea is made from dried apple pieces or apple-flavoured herbal infusions.