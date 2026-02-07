Nutrition boost can slash India’s TB deaths: Study

The study, authored by Christopher Finn McQuaid, Rebecca A Clark and others, identifies undernutrition as a major and under-addressed driver of TB in India. While undernutrition accounts for about 20 per cent of TB cases globally, it contributes to over onethird of cases in India, making nutrition a critical component in TB elimination efforts.

The researchers found that food support to TB-affected households could deliver significant public health gains. The study found that one TB case could be averted for every 10 households and one TB death prevented for every 24 households receiving nutritional assistance.