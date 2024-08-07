Textile show to celebrate India's handloom heritage

CHENNAI: The Crafts Council of India (CCI) will be hosting the ‘Textile Show’ on August 9 and 10. The sarees and fabric collections on display will reflect the magic of the country’s handloom tradition, showcasing collaborations between weavers, designers, and artisans. The show will celebrate the revival of traditional techniques and the pristine, classic beauty of Benarasi, Patola, Chanderi, Venkatagiri, and more

At the Textile Show, 40 participants will present their unique sarees and fabrics. Their collections blend ancient handloom techniques with modern design, combining trendy colours and traditional patterns with folk art and old embroidery. You'll see stories of beloved Khadi, revived muslin Jamdani, and unique textile processes. The show highlights a strong commitment to the environment and showcases the rich diversity of Indian textile traditions.

At the Textile Show, Yali will present handspun sarees and garments featuring motifs of fresh flowers and leaves, honouring Mother Earth. Vimor's collection includes vintage revival silk-cotton sarees, while Ramkumar Halder showcases his renowned Dhakai Jamdanis. Tarini Odisha offers sarees that pay tribute to the state’s rich handloom legacy. Vivek Narang’s collection celebrates Benarasi, Japanese Shibori, and Thai silks. Woven Tradition features Chikankari sarees and garments, Saudamini Handlooms presents hand-woven silk and cotton Paithanis, and Sourav Das focuses on sustainable handlooms. Textile Show will be on till MRC Centre, Santhome High Road.