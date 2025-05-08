Mother's Day Special: Looking for a last-minute thoughtful gift for your mom? We've got you covered!

CHENNAI: Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and are you still in the process of deciding a perfect gift for your mom? We have got you covered, and check these creative, healthy and last-minute gifting options to make your mom feel special this Mother’s Day on May 11.

Packed with nutrients

As moms work around the clock, taking care of their health is crucial, even if they don’t. Gift an assorted dry fruit hamper box, which is packed with essential nutrients and loads of love. This thoughtfully curated selection features an assortment of premium dry fruits, including almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins, and more. This hamper box is a delightful way to enjoy the wholesome goodness of dry fruits.

Bake with mom

Are you looking for something different and memorable? Buy all the ingredients that match your mother’s favourite cake flavour and engage in a fun baking experience. Spend quality time in the kitchen, whipping up a storm, and creating delicious treats together. Lastly, do not forget to clean the messy kitchen after an unforgettable baking session.

Words of love, care

Nothing can beat a handwritten letter or a handmade greeting card, that is created with love, care and unsaid emotions. Take the time to express your feelings, gratitude, and cherished memories in your own words. Include fond memories, inside jokes and special moments using colour sketch pens, doodles and stickers. This thoughtful gesture will surely melt mom's heart and become a treasured keepsake.

Wellness and relaxation

Gift spa products, calming essential oils and soothing skincare sets for extreme relaxation. Show your mother that you care about her well-being. This gift set is designed to promote self-care, calmness, and serenity, perfect for busy moms who deserve some me-time.

Go green

Celebrate Mother's Day with a thoughtful and eco-friendly gift - a plant sapling! Watch Mom's love for nature grow as she nurtures this young plant into a thriving beauty. Plant saplings are carefully selected to bring joy, serenity, and a touch of greenery to her life. Carefully choose the options between flowering plants like roses or marigolds, and air-purifying plants like peace lilies or snake plants. If you want to taste the yields of the plants, go for lemon or cherry trees. There are herbal options like basil or mint as well.