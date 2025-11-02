Mediterranean magic encounters Madras mood

CHENNAI: Nestled in the lanes of Abhiramapuram, 22 Constanzaa Café is known for serving delicacies from 22 different countries. In a new attempt to expand their scope, the diner has introduced a new menu, featuring delights from the Mediterranean.

Bringing his two decades of experience to the restaurant, chef Arun Kumar has meticulously curated the vibrant menu. “Previously, I have worked in the USA, the UK and Singapore. My forte is Italian, but I learned the flavours of the Middle East during my tenure in the UK and Singapore. This new menu focuses on Mediterranean, Lebanese and Egyptian relishes,” he says.

The new menu is a sunlit affair, brimming with the freshness of olive oil, the tang of lemon, and the gentle perfume of herbs. From mezze platters to grilled seafood and wholesome bowls, each dish feels like a postcard from the coast — light, flavourful, and alive with colour. It’s a breezy escape that redefines café dining, bringing the Mediterranean’s easy charm to Chennai’s vibrant food map.

Mediterranean dishes are quite subtle and mild, compared to the flavours of India. Talking about the same, the chef adds, “Yes, that’s true. Here is where my culinary knowledge helps me to tweak the flavours a bit to match the taste buds of Chennaiites, without compromising on the authenticity. Their cuisine leans more towards the protein-rich healthy category.”

To maintain the originality, 22 Constanzaa Cafe follows the slow-cooking method and sources its ingredients from Dubai.

The feast begins with the peppery lamb soup. Then came a huge cold platter, featuring different dips, including avocado hummus, mahumara, tatziki, harrisa, beetroot labna, basil hummus and toume, among others. We are quite impressed with the variants of pita, like garlic parsley, zaatar and cheese.

The dijaj chicken salad and beery mojito are refreshing. Then, the calamari ring is mindblowing with its melting-in-the-mouth consistency, and so is the juicy kunafa prawn. We did fall for the zaatar chicken and chicken fylo triangle, especially for their mild yet irresistible flavours. The prawn potli and spanakopita are good with the dips.

As we savour the appetisers, we are taken aback by the sight of the whole chicken mandi platter. A good portion of rice, scrumptious and flavour-infused chicken, along with a pita. Unlike the regular mandis available in Chennai, this platter definitely stands out for the twist the chef has given to elevate the dish.

Then comes the most delightful part, the desserts. Their chocolate baklava should be on your list for its luscious chocolate covering and tasty fillings.

A meal for two is approximately Rs 1,200 at the 22 Constanzaa Cafe, located at Abiramapuram in Alwarpet.