Love in every bite

RECIPE 1

Red Valette Cookies

Ingredients

- 285g all-purpose flour

- 6g baking powder

- 6g baking soda

- 6g salt

- 225g unsalted butter, softened

- 180g granulated sugar

- 200g brown sugar

- 2 large eggs (approximately 120g)

- 30g Beet root paste

- 5g vanilla extract

- 250g white chocolate chips (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 190°C (375°F). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

3. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to cream together butter and sugars until light and

fluffy.

4. Beat in eggs one at a time, followed by red food colouring and vanilla extract.

5. Gradually mix in the dry ingredients until a dough forms.

6. If desired, fold in white chocolate chips.

7. Scoop tablespoon-sized balls of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving 5cm (2

inches) of space between each cookie.

8. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until edges are set.

9. Remove from oven and let cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a

wire rack to cool completely.

Tips

- For a more intense red colour, use gel or paste food colouring.

- If using white chocolate chips, chill the dough for 30 minutes to prevent the chips from melting

during baking.

- Red velvet cookies will retain their colour best if stored in an airtight container at room

temperature.

Variations

- Add-ins: chopped pecans or walnuts for added texture and flavor

- Flavour twist: substitute 6g of cocoa powder for 6g of flour for a deeper chocolate flavour

RECIPE 2

Cup Cakes

Ingredients:

For the cupcakes:

- 250g all-purpose flour

- 200g granulated sugar

- 100g unsalted butter, softened

- 4 large eggs, room temperature

- 10g baking powder

- 5g salt

- 2g pure vanilla extract

- 120g whole milk, at room temperature

For the buttercream frosting:

- 200g unsalted butter, softened

- 400g powdered sugar

- 2g pure vanilla extract

For the decorations:

- Fresh strawberries

- Heart-shaped sprinkles or edible decorations

Instructions:

For the cupcakes:

1. Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

3. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the butter until creamy. Add eggs one at a time,

beating well after each addition.

4. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, alternating with the milk, beginning

and ending with the dry ingredients. Beat just until combined.

5. Stir in the vanilla extract.

6. Divide the batter evenly among the cupcake liners.

7. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

For the buttercream frosting:

1. Beat the butter until creamy.

2. Gradually add the powdered sugar, beating until smooth and creamy.

3. Add vanilla extract. Beat until combined.

Assembly:

1. Once the cupcakes are completely cool, frost each cupcake with a generous amount of

buttercream frosting.

2. Decorate with fresh strawberries and heart-shaped sprinkles or edible decorations.

RECIPE 3

Strawberry Baked Cheese Cake

Ingredients:

For the crust:

- 200g graham cracker crumbs

- 100g granulated sugar

- 50g unsalted butter, melted

For the cheesecake:

- 600g cream cheese, softened

- 300g granulated sugar

- 4 large eggs, separated

- 200g sour cream

- 10g vanilla extract

For the strawberry topping:

- 200g sliced strawberries

Instructions:

For the crust:

1. Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F).

2. In a medium bowl, mix together graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter until well

combined.

3. Press the mixture into the bottom of a 23cm (9-inch) springform pan.

4. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned.

5. Let cool completely.

For the cheesecake:

1. In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth.

2. Gradually add the granulated sugar and beat until combined.

3. Beat in the egg yolks one at a time.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the sour cream and vanilla extract.

5. Add the sour cream mixture to the cream cheese mixture and beat until combined.

6. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form.

7. Gradually add the egg whites to the cream cheese mixture and beat until combined.

8. Pour the cheesecake batter into the prepared pan over the crust.

9. Bake for 55-60 minutes or until the edges are set and the center is slightly jiggly.

10. Let cool in the pan for 1 hour before running a knife around the edges and releasing the

springform.

Assembly:

1. Once the cheesecake has cooled, arrange the sliced strawberries over the cheesecake.

2. If desired, top with whipped cream.

3. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight before serving.

Ravi Varma, Area Pastry Chef, Taj Coromandel