Last-minute healthy Deepavali treats: Discover wholesome hampers from AkiMi's Gourmet, GudFud Box, and Healthy Moonbakes

CHENNAI: If you're rushing to find healthy treats for Deepavali at the last minute, don't worry - we've curated a selection of wholesome gift hampers for you to choose from

For every festival, AkiMi’s Gourmet comes up with unique and healthy hampers. This year, they have introduced two options – the Mithai Dabba and the Utsav Hamper. All the sweets are vegan, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free. If you'd like a customised hamper, that’s also available. From rich sweets to savoury delights, each hamper is thoughtfully curated. The Mithai Dabba includes almond fudge bites, kaju pista delights, gulkand treats, and moong almond crunch. The Utsav Hamper features almond caramel mawa cake, millet nankhatai, sorghum crackers, and spiced cashews. To order, visit @akimi_gourmet on Instagram.

GudFud Box, known for its millet-based savouries and sweets, has introduced three festive hampers. The Classic Box includes treats like coconut and jaggery squares, dates and carrot juice Mysore pak, gulab milk barfi, and brown sugar kaju katli. The Superior Box features all these, plus dry fruits barfi and brown sugar ghee Mysore pak. The Premium Box offers almond and saffron Mysore pak, fig roll with cashew and saffron, milk barfi with nuts and saffron, and more. Additionally, they offer a variety of millet murukku, pakoda, mixture, and sev. For more details, contact: 98846 22333.

Healthy Moonbakes by Moonbakes offers vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free, and millet-based desserts. This festive season, they have introduced a range of wholesome treats. Their Wellness Jar collection is perfect for guilt-free indulgence, featuring six jars packed with pure goodness, including sugar-free almond rocks, gluten-free vegan pistachio cookies, chocolate truffle cake jar, homemade sugar-free Nutella, almond butter and vegan rose milk tres leches. For those seeking a mix of sweet and savoury delights, their sugar-free assorted tin is a mindful yet indulgent option. To order visit @healthy_moonbakes.co on Instagram.





- Compiled by Merin James