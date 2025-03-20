International Day of Happiness: How three Chennaiites find joy in connection, resilience and nature

CHENNAI: In a world where you can be anything, be happy! But what does it really take to be happy? While it is often associated with smiles and laughter, it goes beyond that. True happiness stems from mindfulness, self-discovery, the connections we build with others and so much more.

Power of meaningful connections

“Connection is a blessing,” says classical dancer Laasya Narasimhachari, who carries 45 years of life experience with effortless grace. “Life is too precious to ‘age away.’ I see it as something you need to hold on to, cherish, and give back to.” For her, relationships have been the cornerstone of her life, especially as she navigates the complexities of adulthood.

Her closest circle of friends have remained intact since grade one. “My friendships have not only survived but thrived, providing me with a sense of calm and happiness.”

She describes her 40’s as some of the best years of her life. “I feel more confident, empowered, and connected to myself and others.”

Laasya, who is also a yogic wellness and holistic lifestyle coach, highlights the importance of letting go of judgment — a life-changing decision she made during a trip to Kashi. “It opened my eyes to the innate goodness in people and allowed me to form more meaningful connections.”

For her, happiness is not just a personal goal but a form of respect for life. “We owe it to ourselves and to people around us to be happy. Every step forward is a form of gratitude, a celebration of life.”

Happiness, as Laasya sees it, isn’t a solo act — it’s a shared playlist of memories and laughter. And if that’s the case, she’s already compiling one unforgettable greatest hits album.

Laasya Narasimhachari

Embracing difficult journeys

Being a professional volleyball player, happiness for Guru Prasanth is not just about winning games or achieving milestones. He rather prefers it to be a form setting realistic goals, embracing challenges, even in times of adversity.

He has his own share of triumphs and struggles. In 2023, during a training session ahead of the World Championship, he suffered a severe injury that left him unable to play for nearly a year. But Guru chose to focus on what he could control.

“My immediate goal wasn’t to return to the national team or play in major tournaments right away. It was to walk again after surgery.” By breaking down his recovery into smaller, achievable steps—walking, running, and eventually jumping—Guru found joy in the process. “I enjoyed every small victory. Seeing my muscles regain strength after each session made me happy. It was painful, but I loved the journey.”

The result is immaterial to him. “What matters is enjoying the process and being in love with what you do.”

As Guru’s life comes with the added pressures of fans expectations, to the weight of competition, he tackles them with mindfulness.

“I meditate, listen to music, and visualise positive outcomes. But I also prepare for the worst-case scenario. If I’ve given my best, I’m ready to accept any result. That mindset keeps me calm and happy, no matter what happens.”

Guru Prasanth

Healing power of nature

As the world celebrates happiness, perhaps the key lies not in grand gestures, but in the simple act of slowing down, observing, and appreciating the beauty of nature. For Shruti Tharayil, the founder of Forgotten Greens- an initiative aimed at helping urban dwellers rediscover nature within their cities- happiness is deeply intertwined with slowing down, observing the natural world, and finding peace in its rhythms.

“For me, connecting to nature has always been about slowing down. When I slow down, I become more conscious of my day-to-day choices.”

She described how a simple morning walk in a lush, green park, despite the city’s notorious heat, brings her a sense of calm and clarity. “Noticing patterns in nature—the colours, shades, different species—reminds me that I’m just a small part of the larger cosmos. It helps me not take myself or my problems too seriously.”

When asked about her definition of happiness, Shruti pauses, then says, “Just picturing bright yellow flowers blooming brings so much joy to my heart.”