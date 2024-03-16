Holi 2024: Tips to take care of your children during festival of colours

NEW DELHI: Children, like adults, are excited to enjoy Holi, the festival of colours; nevertheless, eye and skin allergies, injuries, and dehydration are prevalent during Holi. If you are searching for some strategies to guarantee that the kids safely celebrate Holi, here are some ideas.
Do not use synthetic colours
They are less expensive and more readily accessible. It is well known that they contain toxic substances such as mercury, lead, and aluminium bromide, which can cause skin and eye sensitivities and infections. Parents should purchase organic or natural hues for their children.
Ensure your child wears glasses
Colour particles can enter the eye, causing redness, burning sensation, inflammation, and watery eyes. Serious instances may result in eye discomfort and visual loss. The child's eyes must be protected using glasses.
Your child should dress properly
Make sure the child wears full-sleeved clothing to limit the risk of skin allergies. Parents must apply moisturisers or oil to their child's skin since it creates a protective barrier and prevents the colour from sticking to the body. They can also be preserved with oils. This can reduce the risk of skin allergies and rashes.
Keep a watch on child
As parents, you must monitor your child's movements. Make sure the eyes, ears, and nose are protected, especially while splashing or spraying watercolours. Don't let your youngster splash paints on strangers, the elderly, stray dogs, or other household animals. As then to avoid water balloons.
Children should remain hydrated
They prefer to run about and play with their friends, which might cause dehydration. Make sure the youngster drinks enough water, juice, and milkshakes. Also, try to provide kids with nutritious homemade smoothies.