Here are the foods for stabilizing insulin and blood sugar level

CHENNAI: Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder that affects millions of people worldwide.

India is now the diabetic capital of the world with more than 100 million Indians suffering from diabetes and nearly 140 million are prediabetics.

Increased consumption of refined and processed foods that are rich in fats, salts, and sugar, and poor consumption of fruits, vegetables, protein sources, and healthy fats increases the risk of diabetes.

Diet plays a pivotal role in the effective management of diabetes, with the primary objectives being the regulation of blood sugar levels, weight control, and the reduction of complications.

According to the EAT Lancet Commission 2019, transformation to healthy diets by 2050 will require substantial dietary shifts: doubling the consumption of healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts, and a greater than 50% reduction in global consumption of less healthy foods such as added sugars and red meat.

People with diabetes should prefer foods with low glycemic index to stabilize insulin and blood sugar levels.

Here are a few foods which can help stabilize insulin and maintain blood sugar levels.

Complex carbs, millets, pulses and legumes: Brown rice, millets, oats, quinoa, barley, beans, lentils and chickpeas have low glycemic index and high fiber which help in regulating blood sugar levels. Millets and legumes help manage body weight which inturn prevent secondary complications in diabetics. They also increase insulin sensitivity and reduce triglyceride levels in the body.

Non-starchy vegetables: Include leafy greens as well as other vegetables like peppers, cucumbers carrots, gourds etc. in your soups, sabjis, salads, tikkis and parathas. These have low GI and the fiber not only keeps our bowels healthy but also regulates blood glucose levels.

Nuts and seeds: Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds, and cashews, have a good amount of magnesium. People with diabetes tend to be low in magnesium, which is linked to lowered insulin production and more insulin insensitivity. Magnesium supplements can help regulate blood sugar levels.

Ginger: Research among T2DM patients reveals that ginger subsequently decreased Fasting Blood Sugar and significantly improved HbA1c. Gingerol (a bioactive compound) found in the rhizome of ginger has a range of physiological and pharmacological effects. Ginger helps to control lipid metabolism, enhance anti-inflammatory properties, and modulate insulin release and response. Add ginger to your tea, juices, soups, veggies, dals, and curries.

Fenugreek: Because of its high fiber content, blood glucose spikes are avoided by slowing down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. Soluble fiber from fenugreek seeds decreases blood sugar and enhances insulin sensitivity.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon supplements may help lower blood sugar levels, but their impact is typically modest, and individual responses can vary. Add cinnamon to desserts, cereals/ oatmeal or sprinkle it on your coffee to perk up the sweetness and reduce the use of refined sugars.

Garlic: Garlic plays a positive role in the regulation of blood glucose, total cholesterol, and lipoprotein. Allicin (a bioactive compound) found in garlic, affects pancreatic beta-cell secretion and helps in releasing insulin. Garlic can be added in curries, dals, soups, and parathas.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D helps improve the function of pancreatic cells that make insulin and increase our body’s responsiveness to insulin. Hence, its supplements may be useful for diabetics who have low levels of this vitamin.

Dates: Dates are a fantastic source of nourishment due to their low glycemic index. They are high in fiber, antioxidants, and minerals like iron, magnesium, and potassium.

Lean Proteins: Lean proteins like poultry, fish, tofu can help improve insulin sensitivity and keep you feeling full, reducing the risk of blood sugar spikes.

Berries: Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are low in sugar and high in antioxidants and fiber. They can help improve blood sugar control and reduce inflammation in the body.

Authored by- Dr. Meghana Pasi, Nutrition Consultant, MyThali program, Arogya World.