Wedding invitation designed as Aadhaar card goes viral, confuses recipients

CHENNAI: The latest addition to the viral list is a wedding invitation with an unusual design, leaving recipients in a state of confusion upon receiving it.

Many initially mistook it for an Aadhaar card but later realized it was actually a wedding invitation.

Gone are the days when wedding cards were traditionally designed with religious images.

Today, they have evolved, embracing creativity and experimentation.

This is evident in the latest trend where the wedding invitation mirrors the design of an Aadhaar card, capturing the attention of social media users.