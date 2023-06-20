Watch: Mumma Lion always has your back; Purest form of love

CHENNAI: Cub getting carried by mother lion in traffic made users feel astonished; people wondered how, with her powerful jaws and keen fangs, she could carry her cub so delicately.

The sight of a lioness holding her pup in her mouth and crossing a road is quite rare. However, several travellers in South Africa's Kruger National Park were extremely fortunate to see this and capture it on camera.

This video on the internet went viral. This unusual encounter is a treat for the eye, and despite the traffic, people enjoyed the scene, took photos and videos, and posted them on the internet.

Watch the viral video here

Newborn lion cubs are very fragile and need constant support from their mother; they rely on her for everything. Care and protection are mandatory for growth. As they grow, they slowly begin to feed on raw meat. The cub also constantly moved from one den to another because of the buildup of scent in one location, which could attract the attention of other predators.

The video was shot by nature enthusiast Safraaz Suliman and shared with LatestSightings.com. This viral video got over 6.5 million views within 3 days.

"Every Kruger lover has that one road that is their favourite; sometimes it's because of a special sighting they've had, and sometimes it's because of the scenery that road has to offer. For me, the S65 Doispane Road is one of my all-time favourites in the park. Sightings of lions, leopards, and wild dogs keep bringing me back to it."

"This particular day I decided to go in search of the resident pride of lions that centre their territory around the S65 dirt road. After having driven almost halfway down, I came across a roadblock of safari vehicles clearly looking at something."

"As I got closer to the roadblock, a lioness emerged from the right-hand side, and she was not alone. She had the tiniest, cutest cub I've seen in my life. The little cub was a few days old and clearly too small to fend for itself. The lioness had the cub tightly secured in her jaws."

One of the users expressed his opinion in the comments "Maybe, just maybe, if mankind hadn't encroached on the lions' territories and destroyed most of them, the mama lion wouldn't be anxious about keeping her baby safe. Look at how many vehicles there are with carbon monoxide billowing from their tailpipes and poisoning the once pristine air."