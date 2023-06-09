Watch: Is Dubai a safe place?

CHENNAI: Dubai is known for the cleanest and safest city. This video just proves the same.

A content creator named Ayman AI Yaman has shared a video on Instagram which is viral on the internet. The man decided to park his white Rolls-Royce Cullinan by the roadside near a busy highway. He leaves his car ignored and goes to the gym and comes back during evening.

To everyone’s surprise the car was undisturbed and so the keys were. He says, “Come to Dubai”.

Watch the video:







The caption of the video said, "Comment which car I should leave next "

The video went viral by more than 5,72,000 views.

One user commented," In India u can find your car on OLX". Another user said, "u leave your key and cameraman too there."

This video had 28,377 likes.