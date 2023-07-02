Watch: Internet shocked by "World's smallest car" without doors or tyres

CHENNAI: Car producers are endeavouring to make their products stand out in the ever-competitive market driven by technology. A video of the "world's smallest car" is gaining popularity on the internet. People are admiring the creativity behind the outstanding design of remarkable car on social media.



The video was shared by Massimo on Twitter. The video shows a cyan-coloured car moving on the road. It is hard to accept that it is an actual car, because it has no doors or tyres in it People who are observing the car are left surprised. As the front bonnet flap glides smoothly along the road with windows on all sides.



WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The lowest car in the world



[ carmagheddon (IT): https://t.co/9z0IrZySua]pic.twitter.com/AvExqIFJnA — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 25, 2023





The video was shared originally by a you tube channel called Caramagheddon. They document the transformation of a broken car into what is now recognised as the smallest car in the world. A robot is installed, carefully positioned on a wooden board and a GoPro camera is added to the front of the car, assuring a clean path free of obstructions."The lowest car in the world," reads the caption of the post.

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the post has amassed 38 million views and 11.4 lakh likes.

The users are commented that, "I wonder what will happen when it encounters a speed bump," said a user.



"This looks like a GTA glitch," the second person told.

A third person said, "If its car then im richest man in the world."



"Is it called a car ( extracted from carriage) if it cannot carry any passengers?" said another user.