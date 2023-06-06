Watch: Anushka Sharma shares glimpse from FA Cup final with Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: Actor Anushka Sharma along with her husband cricketer Virat Kohli attended the FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium in London.

On Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram account and posted a video about their fun time at the match, and celebrating Manchester City’s win.

She captioned the video, “Congratulations @mancity & @pepteam on sealing City’s seventh FA Cup! Such an effortless display of game and grit by all the players.”

In the video, Anushka could be seen donning black tracks with a sleeveless jacket, paired with a white t-shirt. Virat, on the other hand, wore a beige jacket with denim and a tee. They were seen clicking some goofy pictures together and also enjoying coffee at the finale.

Soon after she dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“When both the game and the couple is all about goals,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Cutttieees.”

A user wrote, “favourite couplee.”

In a video posted by the club, Manchester City, on Monday, Virat said, “The atmosphere during India’s premier clashes, like with Pakistan, is similar to what fans experience during the football games here (in UK). India versus Pakistan during a World Cup would probably be louder, but the passion and support of fans here is incredible to watch.”

Virat said that affiliation with Premier League clubs and big stars coming to India will help the game grow in his country. Notably, Virat is also one of the co-owners of the Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa.

“But this will take time and infrastructure will have to grow,” added Virat.

Talking about supporting Manchester City, Virat said, “Watching Man City play live is a great thing for me. I have followed the team closely ever since I had a chat with Pep (Pep Guardiola, the club’s manager) and understood his mindset. What he has done with this club is incredible.”

On his team’s preparations for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, which will start from June 7 onwards at The Oval, Virat said that preparations have been relaxed.

“We have played here before. We are trying to enjoy ourselves and not go too intense,” added the star batter.

Talking about Anushka’s work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film ‘Chakda Xpress’ which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.